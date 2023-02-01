Roblox Multiverse Reborn Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Multiverse Reborn is a game where players get to choose some of their favorite characters from the DC comic book, tv show, and movie universes and fight each other. You can play as Flash or Superman and bring down the other superheroes (or villains) with your amazing powers.

Though there isn’t much content in the game at the moment, there are still some characters that aren’t unlocked from the get-go. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Multiverse Reborn to get more superheroes and villains to use.

All Roblox Multiverse Reborn Codes List

Roblox Multiverse Reborn Codes (Working)

ITWASME – DCEU Reverse Flash character

– DCEU Reverse Flash character New52FlashReborn – Rebirth Flash character

Roblox Multiverse Reborn Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Multiverse Reborn as of now.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Multiverse Reborn

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Multiverse Reborn codes:

Launch Roblox Multiverse Reborn on your device. In the main menu of the game, press the “Enter Code Here” space in the bottom right corner of the screen, shown with the arrow in the image above. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Redeem” button.

How can you get more Roblox Multiverse Reborn codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Multiverse Reborn codes. You can join the game’s Discord server and check for codes in the “codes” channel. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Multiverse Reborn codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Multiverse Reborn codes are not working for you. The main reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox. Also, make sure to check if the code you are entering hasn’t expired.

How to get more characters in Roblox Multiverse Reborn

To get even more characters in Roblox Multiverse Reborn you can maybe buy some, using Robux. There are three character variations that you can buy, and one will even allow your own customizable character to be a speedster.

You can also get your hands on some characters by exploring the map. You can get a creepy character by punching a red and black altar at the spawn point, for example.

What is Roblox Multiverse Reborn?

Roblox Multiverse Reborn is a fighting game that brings in heroes and villains mainly from the DC universe. There are also characters from the LEGO Ninjago series, Goku, and even some characters from the Boys, such as Homelander and A-Train. You can select all of these characters and just use them to beat up other players.