Roblox is one of the biggest games on the planet, not because it necessarily has great gameplay or visuals, but because of the ability it gives fans to create. In fact, the game has grown over time to offer some amazing creator tools that are powerful enough to build entire games and ecosystems within them for fans to enjoy.

For years, Roblox has been limited to PC, Xbox, and mobile devices. However, the game is now coming to PS4 and PS5, opening it up for so many more fans to dive into. Millions of players will finally get their hands on it, but there’s still the question of when this will happen.

Related: Best Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits, Ranked

Image via Roblox

Roblox will be released for PS4 and PS5 on October 10, 2023. We’ve checked on the PlayStation Store, and the title is ready and available for fans to wishlist. It supports all PS4 accessibility features and will be PS4 Pro enhanced on PS4 Pro and PS5. However, we’re unsure if it’ll have any special features, such as DualSense haptic feedback, on PS5.

What is the Exact Release Time of Roblox on PS4 and PS5

Image via Roblox Corporation

According to the timer on the PlayStation Store, Roblox will be released at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST/1 PM EDT on October 10, 2023. Everyone can check out the store right now to see that timer counting down to release time. While it doesn’t mean the game will be available the second that timer ends, it does mean that around that time Roblox should be downloadable on PS4 and PS5.

Can You Pre-Load Roblox on PS4 and PS5

Image via PlayStation

No, there’s no way to pre-load Roblox on PS4 and PS5. We’ve been trying to find a way to pre-load the game, but the only thing anyone is able to do right now is wishlist the game and see it on the store. Roblox is 364.18 MB on Xbox, and we expect it to be about the same on PS4. On PS5, though, the file size will likely be larger because of the increased capabilities of the platform.