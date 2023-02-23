10 Best fighting styles in Blox Fruits, ranked

Whether you’re a seasoned pirate or new to the game, knowing the best fighting styles in Blox Fruits can make all the difference in your battles. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 10 fighting styles in the game, ranked for their effectiveness and versatility. So, if you’re ready to take your combat skills to the next level, read on to discover the ultimate fighting styles in Blox Fruits.

Related: Roblox Blox Fruits codes

10. Water Kung Fu

Screenshot by Gamepur

Water Kung Fu in Blox Fruits is a first sea fighting style with several advantages, including a decent range of Heavy Water Punch, fast click speed, great damage, and a variety of AoE moves useful for farming. It’s also the most expensive first sea fighting style. Water Kung Fu is mainly recommended for close range and requires prediction, making it not ideal for PvP.

The Deadly Shower move requires aiming skills, which can be difficult for some players. The Steam-Charged Fist can also be hard to hit in PvP and comes with a bit of end lag. Despite these drawbacks, Water Kung Fu can still be an effective and powerful fighting style in the right hands.

9. Dark Step

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark Step in Blox Fruits is a versatile first sea fighting style with both advantages and disadvantages. Its advantages include all AoE moves, high damage when Double Devil/Overheat is activated, and being the cheapest fighting style. It can also be upgraded to Death Step and has good combo potential.

Its disadvantages include the slowest click speed among all fighting styles, vulnerability during the Barrage move, and being super slow in PvP, making it not suitable for fruit mains. Additionally, Overheat has a long cooldown, Break Dance locks you in place, and most skills are closed-range. Still, Dark Step can still be a useful fighting style for farming and grinding in the early game.

8. Dragon Breath

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Breath is a powerful fighting style with some great advantages. Its Dragon Rush is particularly useful, as it can stun opponents and deal bonus damage if the first hit lands. The Dragon Explosion also has a large hitbox, making it effective for grinding. The Dragon Flames is also helpful for knocking back enemies and starting combos. In terms of price, it is one of the cheapest fighting styles in the game, requiring only one Raid Boss kill.

Despite that, the style is quite slow and close-range, making it easy to counter against ranged weapons. Additionally, the mastery requirements can be quite high for lower-level players, and the Dragon Rush and Dragon Explosion can be slow and easily escapable with Flash Step. Overall, Dragon Breath is a solid choice for players looking for a powerful, close-range fighting style in Blox Fruits.

7. Electric

Screenshot by Gamepur

Electric is a fighting style with some advantages and disadvantages in Blox Fruits. Its Electrical floor is great for combos and can stun the enemy for the entire duration, making it easy for third parties to hit the stunned enemy for heavy damage. The Electrical Tackle offers good mobility and is useful for traveling.

Electric is also good for training Aura at the first sea due to its fair click speed and tick damage from the Electrical Floor. However, Electric has some cons, such as slow moves, a small hitbox for the Electrical Tackle, and the inability to damage Rubber users. Additionally, the Stomp has terrible range and is not useful for combos, PvP, grinding, or traveling.

6. SuperHuman

Screenshot by Gamepur

SuperHuman in Blox Fruits is a powerful fighting style with high combo potential and decent damage output. It excels in Raids, thanks to its Beast Owl Pounce that can stun bosses, and is good for travel due to its mobility moves. However, it is expensive and time-consuming to obtain and not ideal for grinding as its moves hit only one enemy or have a lot of knockback.

Its Beast Owl Pounce and Conqueror Gun attacks do not work on sea beasts, and its Thunderclap has high startup lag and leaves the player vulnerable. Besides those, SuperHuman is a solid choice for those looking for a versatile fighting style.

5. Sharkman Karate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sharkman Karate is a fighting style with a quick and balanced attack style in Blox Fruits. Its speed and range make it a great choice for players who prefer fast, close-combat gameplay. The Twelve Water Palms has a big hitbox and a short cooldown, making it useful for mobility and chasing opponents.

It’s an excellent choice for Buddha users because of its large hitbox. However, it can be difficult to hit moving opponents from far away, and the Pressure Vortex’s range is mediocre. Twelve Water Palms leaves the user vulnerable at longer ranges, and it can be challenging to combo off of the Great Sea Spear without a good teleport ability.

4. Dragon Talon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Talon boasts big hitboxes and high damage, making it a formidable fighting style. Its Ember Annihilation can curve and carry enemies away, while the Talon Lighter and Infernal Vortex break Instinct. Dragon Talon is rated in the top three for PvP, and has high combo potential. However, the fighting style has its downsides.

It is not very mobile, and its moves have a medium start-up time with significant end-lag. The Infernal Vortex is slow and easy to punish if missed, and the high knockback can make farming difficult. Dragon Talon also heavily depends on stuns, and getting fire essence for it can be hard in Blox Fruits.

3. Death Step

Screenshot by Gamepur

Death Step is a fast-paced fighting style with the second-highest damage output in the game, especially when Maximum Overheat is active. Its Vermillion Drill has one of the highest stun potentials among all fighting styles, making it an excellent choice for PVP and bounty hunting. The fire tick damage that Maximum Overheat leaves behind deals an insane amount of damage over time. However, Death Step has a few cons.

The Maximum Overheat requires the highest mastery requirement in the game, and it also requires the Double Devil of its predecessor, Dark Step, to have its own double ignition. It can be difficult to hit opponents from afar, and its Vermillion Drill is challenging to land in PvP. Additionally, it has semi-broken hitboxes when used with Buddha, making its moves difficult to hit.

2. Electric Claw

Screenshot by Gamepur

Electric Claw is one of the top fighting styles in Blox Fruits due to its high damage per click, fast clicking speed, and low cooldowns. All moves can be used as movement, including the left-click move. The Thunderclap and Flash have an auto-aiming feature, making it easy to land. It is good for Buddha due to its fast clicking speed, and low end-lag, making it hard to punish.

However, it requires high mastery to obtain and has two knockback moves that are not ideal for grinding. Each click attack moves the player forward, which can be a disadvantage for AFK grinding, and the style can be countered by air camping.

1. GodHuman

Screenshot by Gamepur

GodHuman is the best fighting style in the entirety of Blox Fruits with its powerful moves. Soaring Beast deals increased damage when hitting enemies up close and have a good range for travel. Sixth Realm Gun is a fast move with a good range that can hit multiple enemies and has super armor. Holding Heaven and Earth releases a large AOE move that can break enemy Instinct and be used as a finisher.

However, these moves can be dodged. Additionally, they are not well-suited for grinding. But these are the only downsides, making GodHuman a strong fighting style that requires skill and strategy to use effectively in combat.