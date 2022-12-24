Roblox Project Shining Silver codes (December 2022)

Roblox features many entertaining games to keep you busy, but only a few at a scale of Roblox Project Shining Silver. It’s a Pokémon game where you become a trainer, catch Pokémons, and do everything a trainer does, from winning gym badges to pitting against other players. As you progress, you will have more gym badges and Pokeballs that you can use to catch even stronger Pokémons.

Additionally, the game offers various working codes that help you get many rewards. The codes can help you get more Pokeballs, new Pokémons, and other useful items in Roblox Project Shining Silver. These codes can help you get a quick start after you progress a little.

All Roblox Project Shining Silver Codes List

Roblox Project Shining Silver Codes (Working)

TwasThe18th — Reward: Level 70 – Shiny Glalie

TwasThe17th — Reward: 75,000 Pokédollars

TwasThe3rd — Reward: Level 50 – Shiny Alolan Ninetales

DarkModeGoCrazy — Reward: Level 25 – Shiny Litwick

TwasThe15th — Reward: Level 60 – Shiny Weavile

TwasThe6th — Reward: Level 30 – Shiny Sawsbuck

TwasThe12th — Reward: Level 50 – Shiny Alolan Sandslash

TwasThe19th — Reward: Level 50 – Shiny Froslass

TwasThe2nd — Reward: 25,000 Pokédollars

TwasThe13th — Reward: Level 35 – Shiny Cryogonal

TwasThe20th — Reward: 20 Rare Candies

TwasThe7th — Reward: 10 Frosty Balls

TwasThe10th — Reward: Level 40 – Shiny Stage 3 Starter [Generation 1]

StarterPack — Reward: 20 Pokéballs, 15 Potions, 10 Paralyze Heals, 5 Super Potions, 5 Burn Heals, 5 Ice Heals, 5 Awakenings (New)

TwasThe4th — Reward: Level 25 – Shiny Comfey

TwasThe9th — Reward: 30,000 Pokédollars

TwasThe1st — Reward: Level 40 – Shiny Delibird

TwasThe5th — Reward: 1 Bottle Cap

TwasThe21st — Reward: Level 45 – Shiny Clawitzer

TwasThe11th — Reward: Level 10 – Shiny Vanillite

TwasThe22nd — Reward: 6 PBSpin Stamps

TwasThe14th — Reward: 1 HP, Attack, Defense, SpA, SpD, and Speed Reset

TwasThe16th — Reward: Level 40 – Shiny Glaceon

— Reward: Level 40 – Shiny Glaceon TwasThe8th — Reward: Level 40 – Shiny Jynx

Roblox Project Shining Silver Codes (Expired)

HappyThanksgiving — Reward: 2 Master Balls

TurkeyDinner — Reward: Level 20 – Shiny Mandibuzz

ILoveEatingFood — Reward: Level 30 – Shiny Stage 2 Starter

— Reward: Level 30 – Shiny Stage 2 Starter HereComesTheMoney — Reward: 50,000 Pokédollars

How to redeem codes in Roblox Project Shining Silver

To redeem the working codes in Roblox Project Shining Silver, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox Project Shining Silver on your device.

Click on the menu button on the left and click options .

on the left and . At the bottom of the options menu, you will see the place to enter the codes.

Type any working code in it and press Enter to save and redeem the code.

How can you get more Roblox Project Shining Silver codes?

The game gets constant updates with new working codes. You can join the official Roblox Project Shining Silver Discord Sever to get updates on new codes. You can check out the code channel in the server to get all the new codes as soon as they appear.

Why are my Roblox Project Shining Silver codes not working?

There are two reasons why your codes are not working. The first one is that you are entering the code wrong. You should copy the code from above and paste it into the game to avoid any typos. Secondly, a code might have expired, which is why it is not working for you.

How to get your first Pokémon in Roblox Project Shining Silver?

To get your first Pokémon in Roblox Project Shining Silver, you must advance in the game a little. After you wake up excited about your first Pokémon, you need to head out of your house to see your friend and parents. After that, you will meet the Pokémon professor, who will give you your first Pokémon.

What is Roblox Project Shining Silver?

Roblox Project Shining Silver is an unofficial Pokémon game on Roblox. The game has everything you want from a Pokémon game. You can catch Pokémons, battle others and purchase various items for battle. To progress in the game, you must go to places and battle gym leaders to get their badges.