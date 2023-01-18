Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes (January 2023)

Everyone dreams of having subscribers on YouTube and being the best in town, and with Roblox ProTube Race Clicker, you might be able to do just that. In the game, you need to earn clicks and use those clicks to race against others. When you do that, you will earn subscribers that you can use to purchase various in-game goodies like pets and tools to help you get more clicks.

If you don’t feel like grinding and want to get subscribers quickly, you can use the Roblox ProTube Race Clicker working codes. The codes help you get subscribers that you can use to purchase things. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox ProTube Race Clicker and teaches how to redeem them.

All Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes list

Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes (Working)

WojanTeam — Reward: 200 subscribers.

— Reward: 200 subscribers. 25kLIKES — Reward: 250 subscribers.

Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes (Expired)

There are no expired Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes

Follow the steps below to redeem the codes in Roblox ProTube Race Clicker.

Launch Roblox ProTube Race Clicker on your device.

Click on the codes button on the left.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and hit redeem to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes?

Unlike many other Roblox games, ProTube Race Clicker does not have any social media links to get codes from. However, the developer, WOJAN, adds new working codes to the game’s description on Roblox. Furthermore, you can join the WOJAN Roblox Group to get codes from there.

Why are my Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes not working?

There are two main reasons your Roblox ProTube Race Clicker codes are not working. The first reason is that a specific code might have expired over time or with new updates. The second reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the code.

How to get more free rewards in Roblox ProTube Race Clicker

You can use the free spin wheel if codes are not getting you enough freebies in Roblox ProTube Race Clicker. You find the wheels on the backside of the lobby. There are two wheels, one of which unlocks after you like the game on Roblox and join its group.

What is Roblox ProTube Race Clicker?

Roblox ProTube Race Clicker is a game that mixes racing and click simulator genres in a YouTube theme. You earn clicks to race against others; the faster you are, the more subscribers you will get. Subscribers are the in-game currency you can use to buy pets and tools and unlock newer areas.