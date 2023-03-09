Roblox Realms Simulator Codes (March 2023)

Roblox Realms Simulator is an entertaining adventure game where players get to fight creatures and get a lot of coins and experience from it. With coins, players can buy powerful pets that will help them deal passive damage to enemies.

Since this is a simulation game, players will need to grind for a lot of coins. However, a little boost from the developers could allow you to progress faster than all your peers. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Realms Simulator that will help you get better pets, and a lot of coins.

All Roblox Realms Simulator Codes List

Roblox Realms Simulator Codes (Working)

500likeswow — Reward: a x3 xp boost and 5,000 coins

— Reward: a x3 xp boost and 5,000 coins 1500likes — Reward: a x3 coins boost and a x2 damage boost

Roblox Realms Simulator Codes (Expired)

These are no expired codes for Roblox Realms Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Realms Simulator

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Realms Simulator codes:

Launch Roblox Realms Simulator on your device. Press the “Shop” button on the right side of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Scroll all the way down through the shop, right after the coins category. Press on the “Enter a code…” space. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Redeem” button.

How can you get more Roblox Realms Simulator codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Realms Simulator codes. Players can find all of the codes for the game on the developers’ official Discord page, in the codes channel. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Realms Simulator codes not working?

Your Roblox Realms Simulator codes may not be redeemable for one of two reasons. The most probable reason is that you typed the codes incorrectly. When copying and pasting the codes from our website into Roblox, make sure there are no blank spaces left afterward. Furthermore, ensure that the code you’re entering isn’t expired.

How to use the damage, xp, and coins boosts in Roblox Realms Simulator

Once you use most of the codes for Roblox Realms Simulator, you will get a lot of boosts. These can all be found in the Shop where you redeemed the codes. Just press the Boosts button in the upper part of the menu, shown in the image above to get there. Each boost will have a “Use” button with a number next to it. As long as the number isn’t 0, you will have some boosts that will help you get a lot of resources.

What is Roblox Realms Simulator?

Roblox Realms Simulator is an adventure simulation game where you can destroy evil monsters by pressing the screen. Each time you defeat a monster, there will be a nice coin and xp reward waiting for you. With those coins, users can purchase cute pets that will deal passive damage to monsters. Players can also get new, powerful swords from enemies.