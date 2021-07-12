Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (July 2021)
Fight harder and level up faster.
Rojutsu Blox is a Roblox game about helping defend the world from evil by using a martial art intrinsically linked to the Roblox universe. As you level up, you’ll be able to take on more challenging missions and enemies, saving the world one fight at a time. Of course, everyone needs a boost from time to time, which is why we’ve put together this list of all the active Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes.
Active Roblox Rojutsu Blox Codes
- !MobileFix1: Gives you an EXP boost
- !PremiumSpin1: Grants 10 premium spins
- !Spin1: Provides 50 spins
- !ResetCode1: Resets all your characters stats
Expired Roblox Rojutsu Blox Codes
- !Update2: Levels up your character
- !Update3: Gives you a character boost
- !Upd3: Get 60 free spins, 50,000 EXP, 2,500 yen, and 1.5x XP for 30 minutes
- !Friends: Levels up your character
- !Patches: Levels up your character
- !TestNoJutsu: Levels up your character
- !EarlyAlpha: Levels up your character
- !Appreciation: Levels up your character
- !ClapItUp: Levels up your character
- !MileStone: Levels up your character
- !Mobile: Get 50% more XP
- !10KLikes: Provides 30 free spins
- !Rojutsu: Provides 60 free spins plus 350,000 XP
- !Sorry: Provides free spins
- !Rojutsu: Provides 45 free spins plus 200,000 XP
- !1MVisits: Provides 50 free spins
- !Unique: Levels up your character
- !Prestige: Provides 60 free spins
- !Fix2
- !NewShop: Get 10,000 yen, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins
- !GiftsForAll: Get 10,000 yen, 10,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins
- !PlantUpdate: Get 10,000 yen, 20,000 EXP, 60 free spins, and 10 premium spins
- !Curtain: Get 10,000 yen, 5,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins, and 1.5x Yen for 10 minutes
- !OtherFixes: Gives you 15 premium spins and 1.5x EXP for 30 minutes
- !Parties: Provides 50 free spins
- !BloodCurse: Provides 90 free spins
- !ReKatana: Get 45 free spins, 10 premium spins, and 1.5x EXP for 15 minutes
How to redeem Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes
- Launch Roblox Rojutsu Blox
- Open the menu by pressing the menu button or “M” on keyboard
- Type in a working code
- Confirm the code to redeem the reward