Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (July 2021)

Fight harder and level up faster.

roblox-rojutsu-blox-codes

Image via Retribution Studios

Rojutsu Blox is a Roblox game about helping defend the world from evil by using a martial art intrinsically linked to the Roblox universe. As you level up, you’ll be able to take on more challenging missions and enemies, saving the world one fight at a time. Of course, everyone needs a boost from time to time, which is why we’ve put together this list of all the active Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes.

Active Roblox Rojutsu Blox Codes

  • !MobileFix1: Gives you an EXP boost
  • !PremiumSpin1: Grants 10 premium spins
  • !Spin1: Provides 50 spins
  • !ResetCode1: Resets all your characters stats

Expired Roblox Rojutsu Blox Codes

  • !Update2: Levels up your character
  • !Update3: Gives you a character boost
  • !Upd3: Get 60 free spins, 50,000 EXP, 2,500 yen, and 1.5x XP for 30 minutes
  • !Friends: Levels up your character
  • !Patches: Levels up your character
  • !TestNoJutsu: Levels up your character
  • !EarlyAlpha: Levels up your character
  • !Appreciation: Levels up your character
  • !ClapItUp: Levels up your character
  • !MileStone: Levels up your character
  • !Mobile: Get 50% more XP
  • !10KLikes: Provides 30 free spins
  • !Rojutsu: Provides 60 free spins plus 350,000 XP
  • !Sorry: Provides free spins
  • !Rojutsu: Provides 45 free spins plus 200,000 XP
  • !1MVisits: Provides 50 free spins
  • !Unique: Levels up your character
  • !Prestige: Provides 60 free spins
  • !Fix2
  • !NewShop: Get 10,000 yen, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins
  • !GiftsForAll: Get 10,000 yen, 10,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins
  • !PlantUpdate: Get 10,000 yen, 20,000 EXP, 60 free spins, and 10 premium spins
  • !Curtain: Get 10,000 yen, 5,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins, and 1.5x Yen for 10 minutes
  • !OtherFixes: Gives you 15 premium spins and 1.5x EXP for 30 minutes
  • !Parties: Provides 50 free spins
  • !BloodCurse: Provides 90 free spins
  • !ReKatana: Get 45 free spins, 10 premium spins, and 1.5x EXP for 15 minutes

How to redeem Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes

  • Launch Roblox Rojutsu Blox
  • Open the menu by pressing the menu button or “M” on keyboard
  • Type in a working code
  • Confirm the code to redeem the reward

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved