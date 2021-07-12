Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (July 2021)

Rojutsu Blox is a Roblox game about helping defend the world from evil by using a martial art intrinsically linked to the Roblox universe. As you level up, you’ll be able to take on more challenging missions and enemies, saving the world one fight at a time. Of course, everyone needs a boost from time to time, which is why we’ve put together this list of all the active Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes.

Active Roblox Rojutsu Blox Codes

!MobileFix1 : Gives you an EXP boost

: Gives you an EXP boost !PremiumSpin1 : Grants 10 premium spins

: Grants 10 premium spins !Spin1 : Provides 50 spins

: Provides 50 spins !ResetCode1: Resets all your characters stats

Expired Roblox Rojutsu Blox Codes

!Update2 : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !Update3 : Gives you a character boost

: Gives you a character boost !Upd3 : Get 60 free spins, 50,000 EXP, 2,500 yen, and 1.5x XP for 30 minutes

: Get 60 free spins, 50,000 EXP, 2,500 yen, and 1.5x XP for 30 minutes !Friends : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !Patches : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !TestNoJutsu : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !EarlyAlpha : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !Appreciation : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !ClapItUp : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !MileStone : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !Mobile : Get 50% more XP

: Get 50% more XP !10KLikes : Provides 30 free spins

: Provides 30 free spins !Rojutsu : Provides 60 free spins plus 350,000 XP

: Provides 60 free spins plus 350,000 XP !Sorry : Provides free spins

: Provides free spins !Rojutsu : Provides 45 free spins plus 200,000 XP

: Provides 45 free spins plus 200,000 XP !1MVisits : Provides 50 free spins

: Provides 50 free spins !Unique : Levels up your character

: Levels up your character !Prestige : Provides 60 free spins

: Provides 60 free spins !Fix2

!NewShop : Get 10,000 yen, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins

: Get 10,000 yen, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins !GiftsForAll : Get 10,000 yen, 10,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins

: Get 10,000 yen, 10,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins !PlantUpdate : Get 10,000 yen, 20,000 EXP, 60 free spins, and 10 premium spins

: Get 10,000 yen, 20,000 EXP, 60 free spins, and 10 premium spins !Curtain : Get 10,000 yen, 5,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins, and 1.5x Yen for 10 minutes

: Get 10,000 yen, 5,000 EXP, 30 free spins, and 5 premium spins, and 1.5x Yen for 10 minutes !OtherFixes : Gives you 15 premium spins and 1.5x EXP for 30 minutes

: Gives you 15 premium spins and 1.5x EXP for 30 minutes !Parties : Provides 50 free spins

: Provides 50 free spins !BloodCurse : Provides 90 free spins

: Provides 90 free spins !ReKatana: Get 45 free spins, 10 premium spins, and 1.5x EXP for 15 minutes

How to redeem Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes