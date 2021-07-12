Roblox Anime Dimensions codes (July 2021)
Boosts, extra Gems, more Gold, and much more
In Roblox Anime Dimensions, you get to take on some of the most well known anime fighters and tackle hordes of enemies using their skills and powers as your own. However, sometimes the power of your chosen fighter simply isn’t enough alone. To help give you a boost, we’ve put together a list of all the working and expired codes for the game, many of which will help you buff our character and level them up fast.
Active Roblox Anime Dimensions codes
- SOCLOSETO300K: Grants 2x Gold boost, 2x XP boost, and extra drop boost for 15 minutes
- 1MLIKESWHEN: Grants 2x Gold boost, 2x XP boost, and extra drop boost for 15 minutes
- QUARTERMILCODE: Provides you with 2x Gold boost, 50 Gems, 2x XP boost, and an extra drop boost for 15 minutes
- UPDATE1: Extra drop boost for 30 minutes
- UPDATE2: A new in-game reward is granted for this code
- ULTRALONGCODE175K: Grants 2x Gold boost, 2x XP boost, and extra drop boost for 15 minutes
- SOMEHOWREACHED200K: Provides you with 2x Gold boost, 100 Gems, 2x XP boost, and an extra Gold boost for 15 minutes
- 300KPOGGERS: Extra drop boost for 30 minutes
- YAY150K: Gives you an extra drop boost for 30 minutes and 100 Gems
- LAUNCH: Extra drop boost for 30 minutes
Expired Roblox Anime Dimensions codes
- FIRSTCODE: 2x boost for 30 minutes
- 20KADGIFT: Extra drop boost for 30 minutes
- TYFOR30K: 150 Gems
- 50KDROPS: Extra drop boost for 30 minutes
- SOMETHING75K: 100 Gems and extra drop boost for 30 minutes
- NOWAY100K: Provides you with 100 Gems, 2x XP boost, and an extra drop boost for 30 minutes
- INSANE125K: Provides you with 100 Gems, extra Gold boost for 20 minutes, and an extra drop boost for 20 minutes
How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
- Open Roblox Anime Dimensions
- Select your character
- Click on the Twitter icon in the top-left corner of the screen
- Enter a working code and press enter