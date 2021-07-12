Roblox Anime Dimensions codes (July 2021)

In Roblox Anime Dimensions, you get to take on some of the most well known anime fighters and tackle hordes of enemies using their skills and powers as your own. However, sometimes the power of your chosen fighter simply isn’t enough alone. To help give you a boost, we’ve put together a list of all the working and expired codes for the game, many of which will help you buff our character and level them up fast.

Active Roblox Anime Dimensions codes

: Grants 2x Gold boost, 2x XP boost, and extra drop boost for 15 minutes QUARTERMILCODE : Provides you with 2x Gold boost, 50 Gems, 2x XP boost, and an extra drop boost for 15 minutes

: Grants 2x Gold boost, 2x XP boost, and extra drop boost for 15 minutes SOMEHOWREACHED200K : Provides you with 2x Gold boost, 100 Gems, 2x XP boost, and an extra Gold boost for 15 minutes

: Gives you an extra drop boost for 30 minutes and 100 Gems LAUNCH: Extra drop boost for 30 minutes

Expired Roblox Anime Dimensions codes

: Provides you with 100 Gems, 2x XP boost, and an extra drop boost for 30 minutes INSANE125K: Provides you with 100 Gems, extra Gold boost for 20 minutes, and an extra drop boost for 20 minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions