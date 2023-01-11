Every Second Your Neck Grows Codes (January 2023)

He who has the longest neck, wins. That might not be true in life, but in the Roblox experience Every Second Your Neck Grows, that is exactly what you should aim for. In this game, you compete to grow your neck to be the longest it can be. To help you with that, you can collect pets and items that boost your growth, making your neck grow at an accelerated rate.

To boost your growth even further, you can use codes to get free rewards. These codes can grant you Wins to get through the first stages of growth or even pets which are useful at every stage of the game.

All Roblox Every Second Your Neck Grows codes list

Roblox Every Second Your Neck Grows codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Every Second Your Neck Grows.

MakeMeTaller — Reward: free Wins

— Reward: free Wins GiveMeLunchMoney — Reward: 15 Wins

— Reward: 15 Wins FREESHINY — Reward: Free Shiny Pet

— Reward: Free Shiny Pet FirstCode — Reward: 2 Wins and a Dog Pet

Roblox Every Second Your Neck Grows codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Roblox codes for Every Second Your Neck Grows.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Every Second Your Neck Grows

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Every Second Your Neck Grows.

Open Roblox and launch Every Second Your Neck Grows. Click on the Codes button found on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Enter Code Here text box. Click on the blue > button next to the text box to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Every Second Your Neck Grows codes

To get new codes for the Roblox game Every Second Your Neck Grows, it would be best to check back to this page, which we keep updated with new codes. If you want to keep up with the community, game news, and chat with other players, you can join the official Roblox Group for the game.

Why are my Roblox Every Second Your Neck Grows codes not working?

Always make sure that you have entered the codes as they are presented on the list. Check that there are no extra spaces or characters, because then the code will not work. If the code for Every Second Your Neck Grows is brand new, sometimes the servers won’t update immediately. You can fix this by logging out of the game and then logging back in so that you join a server with an updated game build. Then try redeeming the code once again.

What is Roblox Every Second Your Neck Grows?

Every Second Your Neck Grows is a Roblox experience in which you have to complete tasks and activities to get Wins. With those Wins, your neck will grow in length, with the goal of getting the longest neck in the game. Along your journey, you will gather pets and unlock items, all of which can boost your growth, helping you get to the end goal faster.