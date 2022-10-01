Roblox Super Anime Run codes (October 2022)

Roblox is huge and filled with many anime fans from different fandoms, and what unites them are the amazing anime-based games. Many developers and players create new games daily, and some become fan favorites. If you are looking for a new anime game experience, Roblox Anime Run will make you run for it. It’s a fun game where you can race with other players on eventful tracks.

The game features many iconic anime characters; Luffy, Naruto, Tanjiro, Ace, and many more. It’s an extremely fast-paced game, and you need to be timely with your runs to earn shards and other goodies to unlock newer items. But you can use the codes to earn the goodies directly, and this guide has all the working codes for Roblox Anime Run.

All working codes for Roblox Anime Run

The game is still relatively new, and Next-Gen Labs promises frequent updates for it, which means there will be newer codes every now and then. The codes are very practical as they help you directly earn spins and shards to get other useful items. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Anime Run.

DRIP : Redeem this code to get a free spin.

: Redeem this code to get a free spin. release : Redeem this code to get free 500 shards.

: Redeem this code to get free 500 shards. betarelease: Redeem this code to get three free spins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Run

If you are unaware of how to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Run, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox Anime Run on your device.

Click on the small Twitter icon on the left side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it, and redeem it to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Run

The game is still new, and there are only a few working codes for it, so thus far, there are no expired codes for Roblox Anime Run.