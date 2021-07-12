Roblox Strongman Simulator codes (July 2021)
Prove you’re the strongest one around with some additional boosts.
Not everyone has time to workout enough even to be considered for a strongman competition. Thankfully, Roblox Strongman Simulator makes it much easier to beat the competition and be crowned as the strongest man on the server. However, for those looking for a boost or two to help them get ahead of their foes, this list contains several codes that will take your game to the next level.
Working Roblox Strongman Simulator codes
This list contains all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Strongman Simulator. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in the game.
- 500likes: Provides a 2x Energy boost
- 1500: Provides a 2x Energy boost
- 10000: Provides a 2x Energy boost
- 5000: Provides a 2x Energy boost
- 25k: Provides a 2x Energy boost
- 10m: Provides a new reward
- strongman: Gives you a new pet
Expired Roblox Strongman Simulator codes
As of July 2021, there are no expired codes for Roblox Strongman Simulator. However, as we discover them, we’ll shift them over to this list so that you understand which codes are active and which ones to avoid.
How to redeem Roblox Strongman Simulator codes
- Open Roblox Strongman Simulator
- Click on the Twitter icon in the top-left corner of the screen
- Enter the code you want to redeem
- Confirm the code to claim the reward