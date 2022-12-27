Roblox Super Golf Codes (December 2022)
Golfing is easier with a stylish hat.
Roblox offers a wide variety of game options to players, even sports games. One such game is Roblox Super Golf, where you can play the titular game like a pro. It offers all sorts of different maps and layouts for you to play on, as well as events and challenges to test even the best golfers. You can get ahead by using special codes to redeem for rewards.
By redeeming codes in Super Golf, you can get special cosmetic items to use as your character’s bling, as well as useful Coins for faster progression in the game. That means that using codes will make you both stylish and better at the game at a faster rate.
All Roblox Super Golf Codes List
Roblox Super Golf Codes (Working)
These are all the working Roblox codes for Super Golf.
- RBB3 — Reward: Skin Chest (New)
- 200k_likes_omg — Reward: Hat Chest (New)
- SPOOKYTIME — Reward: Skin Chest
- 2NDBDAYCANDLE — Reward: Candle Hat
- SUMMER2022 — Reward: Hat Chest
- DIMENSIONMAP — Reward: Skin Chest
- THX_FOR_100M — Reward: 100 Million Hat
- HAPPYEASTER — Reward: Color Chest
- SPRINGSEASON2022 — Reward: Hat Chest
- denis — Reward: Sir Meow hat
- KADEN — Reward: Cat’s Eye skin
- FLAMINGO — Reward: Cleetus skin
Roblox Super Golf Codes (Expired)
These are expired Roblox codes for Super Golf.
- 2NDBDAYCAKE — Reward: Cake Skin
- 150k_likes! — Reward: Effect Chest
- REWRITE — Reward: Skin Chest
- GAMEMODES
- FIXRANDOMSPAWNS
- BIGTHINGSCOMING — Reward: a free hat chest
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS! — Reward: a free random ball
- FACILITY — Reward: a free hat chest
- GROVE — Reward: a Ball Chest
- UPDATEHYPE — Reward: a color chest
- MINESHAFT — Reward: a free Hat Chest
- BLOXY — Reward: Bloxy Wings
- HAPPYNEWYEARS2020 — Reward: Coal ball
- MERRYCHRISTMAS — Reward: Snowflake cheer
- SURPRISE — Reward: free Coins
- haunted — Reward: free Gems
- SPOOKY — Reward: a free reward
- tonsofcoins — Reward: 250 Coins
- freeskin — Reward: a Ball Chest
- FREEGEMS — Reward: 50 Gems
- RELEASE — Reward: 250 Coins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Super Golf
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Roblox Super Golf.
- Open Roblox and launch Super Golf.
- Click on the Ticket icon found at the bottom of the screen.
- Make sure you’re following both Super Golf developers on Twitter, because you won’t be able to claim codes otherwise. Their accounts are @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX
- Enter your own Twitter handle into the text box and press Enter on your keyboard.
- After that, copy/paste or enter the codes from our list and press Enter on your keyboard to redeem for free rewards.
How to get more Roblox Super Golf codes
The best way to get new codes for Super Golf is to check back to this article for updates. Otherwise, you should be following the developers of Super Golf anyway because of the reasons outlined above. There is also the Super Golf Discord server if you want to keep up with the community.