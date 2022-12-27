Roblox Super Golf Codes (December 2022)

Roblox offers a wide variety of game options to players, even sports games. One such game is Roblox Super Golf, where you can play the titular game like a pro. It offers all sorts of different maps and layouts for you to play on, as well as events and challenges to test even the best golfers. You can get ahead by using special codes to redeem for rewards.

By redeeming codes in Super Golf, you can get special cosmetic items to use as your character’s bling, as well as useful Coins for faster progression in the game. That means that using codes will make you both stylish and better at the game at a faster rate.

All Roblox Super Golf Codes List

Roblox Super Golf Codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Super Golf.

RBB3 — Reward: Skin Chest (New)

— Reward: Skin Chest 200k_likes_omg — Reward: Hat Chest (New)

— Reward: Hat Chest SPOOKYTIME — Reward: Skin Chest

— Reward: Skin Chest 2NDBDAYCANDLE — Reward: Candle Hat

— Reward: Candle Hat SUMMER2022 — Reward: Hat Chest

— Reward: Hat Chest DIMENSIONMAP — Reward: Skin Chest

— Reward: Skin Chest THX_FOR_100M — Reward: 100 Million Hat

— Reward: 100 Million Hat HAPPYEASTER — Reward: Color Chest

— Reward: Color Chest SPRINGSEASON2022 — Reward: Hat Chest

— Reward: Hat Chest denis — Reward: Sir Meow hat

— Reward: Sir Meow hat KADEN — Reward: Cat’s Eye skin

— Reward: Cat’s Eye skin FLAMINGO — Reward: Cleetus skin

Roblox Super Golf Codes (Expired)

These are expired Roblox codes for Super Golf.

2NDBDAYCAKE — Reward: Cake Skin

— Reward: Cake Skin 150k_likes! — Reward: Effect Chest

— Reward: Effect Chest REWRITE — Reward: Skin Chest

— Reward: Skin Chest GAMEMODES

FIXRANDOMSPAWNS

BIGTHINGSCOMING — Reward: a free hat chest

— Reward: a free hat chest HAPPYHOLIDAYS! — Reward: a free random ball

— Reward: a free random ball FACILITY — Reward: a free hat chest

— Reward: a free hat chest GROVE — Reward: a Ball Chest

— Reward: a Ball Chest UPDATEHYPE — Reward: a color chest

— Reward: a color chest MINESHAFT — Reward: a free Hat Chest

— Reward: a free Hat Chest BLOXY — Reward: Bloxy Wings

— Reward: Bloxy Wings HAPPYNEWYEARS2020 — Reward: Coal ball

— Reward: Coal ball MERRYCHRISTMAS — Reward: Snowflake cheer

— Reward: Snowflake cheer SURPRISE — Reward: free Coins

— Reward: free Coins haunted — Reward: free Gems

— Reward: free Gems SPOOKY — Reward: a free reward

— Reward: a free reward tonsofcoins — Reward: 250 Coins

— Reward: 250 Coins freeskin — Reward: a Ball Chest

— Reward: a Ball Chest FREEGEMS — Reward: 50 Gems

— Reward: 50 Gems RELEASE — Reward: 250 Coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Super Golf

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Roblox Super Golf.

Open Roblox and launch Super Golf. Click on the Ticket icon found at the bottom of the screen. Make sure you’re following both Super Golf developers on Twitter, because you won’t be able to claim codes otherwise. Their accounts are @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX Enter your own Twitter handle into the text box and press Enter on your keyboard. After that, copy/paste or enter the codes from our list and press Enter on your keyboard to redeem for free rewards.

How to get more Roblox Super Golf codes

The best way to get new codes for Super Golf is to check back to this article for updates. Otherwise, you should be following the developers of Super Golf anyway because of the reasons outlined above. There is also the Super Golf Discord server if you want to keep up with the community.