Roblox Treasure Hunt Tycoon codes (December 2022)

Everyone knows that museums are remarkably profitable endeavors, right? That’s the central idea of Treasure Hunt Tycoon, which is a Roblox experience that gives players the chance to build their own massive museum with artifacts they pick up on their adventures. It lets players have their Indiana Jones adventures in the safety of their own homes.

Like many Roblox games, Treasure Hunt Tycoon has a variety of codes available that can give players boosts and Gems, the version of in-game currency at play here. You can also redeem these codes for new items to put into your museum. It is a similar concept to Treasure Hunt Simulator, another Roblox game that sees players working toward building the ultimate collection of artifacts.

All Treasure Hunt Tycoon codes list

Last updated: December 22, 2022 Added new codes.

Treasure Hunt Tycoon codes (Working)

Here are all the codes currently working for Treasure Hunt Tycoon.

lv5 — Reward: 50 Gems

— Reward: 50 Gems like2000 — Reward: 100 Gems

— Reward: 100 Gems upd08 — Reward: 50 Gems

— Reward: 50 Gems friend — Reward: 50 Gems

— Reward: 50 Gems goodluck — Reward: A Rare Egg

— Reward: A Rare Egg hunter — Reward: 50 Gems

Treasure Hunt Tycoon Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Treasure Hunt Tycoon

How to redeem codes for Treasure Hunt Tycoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is very simple to redeem codes for Treasure Hunt Tycoon. Just follow these quick steps:

Within the game, click on the Settings button represented by the cog symbol on the left side of the screen. Type the code into the text box that appears on the screen. Click on the Arrow button and the rewards will be added to your character.

How to get more Treasure Hunt Tycoon codes

Most Roblox developers release codes when they reach specific milestones like the number of downloads or likes. They often announce them on their social media channels, so join their Discord channel as well as the developer’s Roblox group to make sure that you hear about them as soon as they are put into the game.

Why won’t my Treasure Hunt Tycoon codes work?

Most Roblox codes are time-sensitive, meaning that they will end up expiring at some point when they get replaced by new ones. It could be that the code was pulled by the developer without any warning from the developers. If you’re sure the code is still valid, be sure that you’ve typed it carefully into the text box and not accidentally copied an empty space on the end of the code, which will make it register as invalid.

Other ways to get rewards in Treasure Hunt Tycoon

If you’ve already used the codes above, there are a few other ways to get more Gems in Treasure Hunt Tycoon. Most of them involve recovering more items on each of the five Mine levels. After you dig up seven common items, you’ll get a bonus of 10 Gems. After you get four uncommon items, you’ll get another 10 Gems. After you unearth your first four rare items, you’ll be rewarded with 20 Gems. Each of the Mine levels offers its own rewards for the number of items found.

What is Treasure Hunt Tycoon?

Inspired by games like Minecraft with a touch of Indiana Jones flair, Treasure Hunt Tycoon is a Roblox game that offers players a chance to explore mines and dig up the artifacts hidden within. As they gain more treasure, they’ll earn more Gems, which will allow them to upgrade their equipment and tools. This cycle allows them to delve further into the mines to find truly rare items.