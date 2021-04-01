Roblox Tapping Mania codes (April 2021)

The premise of Tapping Mania in Roblox is pretty much self-explanatory: you keep tapping on the tap button to keep unlocking rebirths and in-game currencies. You keep tapping through upgrades, progression, and completing quests, goals, and achievements.

You can enter codes every month to get special rewards as well, mainly to get extra taps in your game.

Active Codes

VALENTINES – Valentines Heart Pet

Valentines Heart Pet 2021 – 2021 Pet

2021 Pet 666KMEMBERS: Free Taps

Free Taps 20MVISITS: Free Taps

Free Taps 1MVISITS : Free Taps

: Free Taps Russo: Russo Pet

Russo Pet Gems: Free Gems

Free Gems Taps: Free Taps

Free Taps 5MVISITS: get a good amount of free taps

get a good amount of free taps 4MVISITS: get a good amount of free taps

get a good amount of free taps TOFUU: get Tofuu as a pet

get Tofuu as a pet IMPOSTOR: get Red Impostor as a pet

get Red Impostor as a pet SP00KY: get 1 Pumpkin Pet

get 1 Pumpkin Pet 2MVISITS: get a good amount of free taps

get a good amount of free taps 100KMEMBERS: get a good amount of free taps

How to enter codes in Tapping Mania

Click on the menu button on the screen and find the button with a bird on it. Click on it and enter any of the codes into it. Click on the green “Redeem!” button and your rewards will be activated.

