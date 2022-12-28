Roblox The Dark Continents codes (December 2022)

Roblox The Dark Continents is a simple yet complicated game. In the game, you have to select one of the races and choose your special abilities. You must defeat the mobs and other players on the map to earn various rewards. You use these rewards to upgrade your skills and get yourself better weapons.

However, you can get a headstart with Roblox The Dark Continents codes. These codes help you get additional skill points, gold, and weapons. Using these codes, you can get ahead of the other players with more abilities and better weapons.

All Roblox The Dark Continents Codes List

Roblox The Dark Continents Codes (Working)

Demo Gang — Reward: Demo Tester Trait @kywl.inc — Reward: 2,500 Gold and 5 Stat Points Starter Pack — Reward: 1,000 Gold and 5 Stat Points Free Gold — Reward: 1,000 Gold Free Spear — Reward: Basic Spear Free Crate — Reward: Multi Loot Crate Free Dagger — Reward: Basic Dagger

Roblox The Dark Continents Codes (Expired)

There are currently no Roblox The Dark Continents expired codes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox The Dark Continents

To redeem the working codes in Roblox The Dark Continents, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox The Dark Continents on your device.

Press the M key to open your inventory.

You will see a box to enter codes at the bottom right corner of the inventory menu.

Type any working code in it and hit Enter to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox The Dark Continents codes?

There are two main sources to get Roblox The Dark Continents. The first and best one is the game’s official Trello board. You can check all the working codes in the Codes card under the Guide / FAQ section. Secondly, you can join the game’s Discord server to get codes from there.

Why are my Roblox The Dark Continents codes not working?

Your Roblox The Dark Continents codes might not work because you are entering them incorrectly. To avoid that, copy the codes from above and paste them into the game. If that doesn’t work, it means that a specific code has expired with a new update.

How to sprint/run in Roblox The Dark Continents?

Many players cannot sprint and wonder if they can sprint in Roblox The Dark Continents. The answer is you can sprint, but there is a small trick to it. To do that, simply press the forward key, W, twice, and your character will start sprinting.

What is Roblox The Dark Continents?

Roblox The Dark Continents is a game about choosing the right character for you and making them the most powerful. You must defeat many powerful enemies to level up, get skill points, and earn gold to purchase weapons. You can also take on other players in the game.