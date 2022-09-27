Roblox Treacherous Tower codes (September 2022)

Roblox Treacherous Tower is one of the most popular games on Roblox. In this game, you will have to survive in many different towers. The game will generate different obstacles on the different stages of the tower, and you will have to survive your way out of there. It’s not easy to find your way out of those towers, but as your play the game more, you will get used to it. Additionally, you can use the in-game coins to purchase some of the many items in the game to help you. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Treacherous Tower to help you get coins in the game.

All working codes for Roblox Treacherous Tower

FunNetwork Studio recently updated Roblox Treacherous Tower and added new working codes. These codes work great as they help you in the game. Additionally, the developers will add even more working codes as the game grows and gets newer updates. The codes help you get coins that you can use in the game. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Treacherous Tower as of this month.

2.4.0 : Redeem this code to get 150 coins.

: Redeem this code to get 150 coins. Magic : Redeem this code to get 300 coins.

: Redeem this code to get 300 coins. Coinnnn: Redeem this code to get 300 coins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Treacherous Tower

If you don’t know how to redeem the codes in Roblox Treacherous Tower, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox Treacherous Tower on your device.

On the left side of your screen, click on the square option button.

In the menu, click on the codes button.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working codes in the box, and redeem them to get the coins.

All expired codes for Roblox Treacherous Tower

The game is old, and there are many expired codes for it. Here is the list of all expired Roblox Treacherous Tower codes as of now.