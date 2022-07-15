Roblox Warrior Simulator codes (July 2022)

Warrior Simulator is a Roblox battle game in which you are placed in battles spanning many timelines. These include famous historical battles, knightly combat, and more. Your main goal is to become the ultimate warrior in all of these scenarios, and you can do that by being the best and defeating all foes that stand in your way. Just like most other Roblox games, Warrior Simulator also has a variety of codes that you can input to receive free rewards that can give you an edge in those battles. Kickstart your journey to become the best by taking advantage of the codes on our list. In the following guide, we detail how to redeem these codes, as well as list all of the currently active and expired ones.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Warrior Simulator

Redeeming your Warrior Simulator codes is similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Warrior Simulator game.

On the right side of your screen, you will find a Twitter button. Click on it.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

Related: Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

For anyone looking to actively follow the development team and community behind Warrior Simulator, follow the team’s Twitter page. You can follow it here @ActiveWizardRBX. You will need to be an approved follower to view these tweets as they are protected. You can also join the authorized Warrior Simulator Discord server, which provides active updates for the community about any future development of the game.

All active Roblox Warrior Simulator codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for the Warrior Simulator:

63MILLION – Redeem code for 50K Coins

– Redeem code for 50K Coins SnugLife – Redeem code for one starter Pet

– Redeem code for one starter Pet winterwarrior – Redeem code for 50k Coins

– Redeem code for 50k Coins ActiveWizard20k – Redeem code for 150k Coins

Redeem code for 150k Coins joineddiscord – Redeem code for 80k Coins

Redeem code for 80k Coins 73M1LL1ON – Redeem code for 100k Coins

All expired Roblox Warrior Simulator codes

The following codes for Warrior Simulator have expired and can no longer be redeemed: