Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes (December 2022)
Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator is a fun game that you can enjoy on Roblox. In the game, you must destroy different pillars to collect rewards and use those to get stronger by getting newer weapons. It’s a simple game, but you will need a lot of grinding to be one of the top players.
Starting out in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator can be daunting for anyone, but you can use the game’s working codes to overcome it. These codes grant you various boosts that help you get through the game smoothly. Furthermore, there are many working codes for you to work with.
All Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes List
Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)
- weaponfighting — Reward: 1x Damage Boost
- sonic — Reward: Boosts
- sisterguard — Reward: Boosts
- clever — Reward: Boosts
- serverboss2 — Reward: Boosts
- RAMPHobbies — Reward: Boosts
- Skull — Reward: Boosts
- WFS — Reward: Boosts
- CodeNex — Reward: Boosts
- Carbon — Reward: Boosts
- happyday — Reward: 1x Qi Boost
- Worrybear — Reward: Boosts
- Kingkade — Reward: Boosts
- funrix — Reward: Boosts
- like350 — Reward: Boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming — Reward: Boosts
- JazonGaming — Reward: Boosts
- goodluck — Reward: 1x Lucky Boost
- welcome — Reward: 1x Spirit Stone Boost
- xmas — Reward: Boosts
Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)
- map22 — Reward: Boosts
- town — Reward: 1 Hour Boosts
- map24 — Reward: 30 minutes Boosts
- hardmode — Reward: Boosts
- map19 — Reward: Boosts
- popsicle—Redeem code for Damage Boost
- map21 — Reward: 1x Qi Boost and other Boosts
- map20 — Reward: Boosts
- fighting — Reward: Boosts
- candy3 — Reward: Boosts
- map25 — Reward: Boosts
- candy — Reward: Boosts
- map17 — Reward: Boosts
- map29 — Reward: Boosts
- candy2 — Reward: Boosts
- newpet — Reward: New Pet Egg
- visits250m — Reward: Boosts
- newbuff — Reward: Boss Key and Boosts
- likes275k — Reward: Boosts
- timetrial — Reward: Boosts
- l325k—Redeem code for Luck Boost
- halloween — Reward: Boosts
- defense — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- skin — Reward: Boosts
- lk300k — Reward: Boosts
- jack — Reward: Boosts
- map26 — Reward: Boosts
- hardtrail — Reward: Boosts
- map27 — Reward: Boosts
- map23 — Reward: Boosts
- batoidea — Reward: Boosts
- map18 — Reward: Boosts
- serverboss — Reward: Boosts
- Likes200K — Reward: Boosts
- map11 — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts
- likes5k — Reward: boost
- map9 — Reward: a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance
- likes_225K — Reward: Boosts
- banshies — Reward: Boosts
- easter — Reward: Boosts
- map15 — Reward: Boosts
- WFS — Reward: Qi Boost and Spirit Stone Boost
- lk160k — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- tradespar — Reward: Boosts
- likes180k — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts
- wheel — Reward: 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts
- map14 — Reward: Boosts
- trade — Reward: a Boost
- sword — Reward: Boosts
- world6 — Reward: Qi Boost and Attack Boost
- map12 — Reward: Boosts
- likes30K — Reward: Spell Drop Boost
- tower — Reward: Boosts
- likes10000 — Reward: Luck Boost
- lunarnewyear — Reward: All Boosts
- likes50000 — Reward: Qi Boost
- Likes100K — Reward: 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- map10 — Reward: 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- mount — Reward: Spell Drop Boost
- compensation — Reward: Boosts
- enchant — Reward: Qi Boost
- bounty — Reward: Qi Boost
- silver — Reward: Silver Coins (Only accessible upon reaching Map 3)
- map8 — Reward: Boost
- map13 — Reward: Boosts
- likes75k — Reward: Spirit Stone Boost
- likes120k — Reward: 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes_140K — Reward: Boosts
- spellroll — Reward: Boosts
- map16 — Reward: Boosts
- achievement — Reward: Spell Drop Boost
- jade — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- likes20K — Reward: Spirit Stone Boost
How to redeem codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.
- Launch Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator on your device.
- Click on the setting button on the left.
- At the bottom of the setting menu, you will see a box to enter the codes.
- Type any working code in it and redeem it to get the rewards.
How can you get more Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes?
There are only a few ways to get more Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes. The first and best thing is to follow the game’s developer on Twitter @LDGStudios. You can also join the game’s group on Roblox to get more codes and other free rewards.
Why are my Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes not working?
There are mainly two reasons why Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes are now working for you. The first reason is that a specific code might have expired over time and no longer works. The second reason is that you might be making a mistake when entering the code.
How to get more rewards in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator?
If codes are not getting you enough of the freebies, you can try another method. You must click on the spin option on the left side of your screen. The game gives you free spins that unlock after some time with a chance to win various rewards, including a legendary weapon.
What is Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator?
Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator is a game about collecting different weapons and getting stronger to defeat powerful enemies. You start as a noobie with only one sword, and you must destroy different pillars to collect diamonds to purchase more powerful swords. There are also bosses that you can take on in the game.