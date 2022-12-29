Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator is a fun game that you can enjoy on Roblox. In the game, you must destroy different pillars to collect rewards and use those to get stronger by getting newer weapons. It’s a simple game, but you will need a lot of grinding to be one of the top players.

Starting out in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator can be daunting for anyone, but you can use the game’s working codes to overcome it. These codes grant you various boosts that help you get through the game smoothly. Furthermore, there are many working codes for you to work with.

All Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes List

Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)

weaponfighting — Reward: 1x Damage Boost

— Reward: 1x Damage Boost sonic — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts sisterguard — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts clever — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts serverboss2 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts RAMPHobbies — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts Skull — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts WFS — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts CodeNex — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts Carbon — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts happyday — Reward: 1x Qi Boost

— Reward: 1x Qi Boost Worrybear — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts Kingkade — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts funrix — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts like350 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts Sub2RoboSlothGaming — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts JazonGaming — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts goodluck — Reward: 1x Lucky Boost

— Reward: 1x Lucky Boost welcome — Reward: 1x Spirit Stone Boost

— Reward: 1x Spirit Stone Boost xmas — Reward: Boosts

Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

map22 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts town — Reward: 1 Hour Boosts

— Reward: 1 Hour Boosts map24 — Reward: 30 minutes Boosts

— Reward: 30 minutes Boosts hardmode — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map19 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts popsicle —Redeem code for Damage Boost

—Redeem code for Damage Boost map21 — Reward: 1x Qi Boost and other Boosts

— Reward: 1x Qi Boost and other Boosts map20 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts fighting — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts candy3 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map25 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts candy — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map17 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map29 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts candy2 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts newpet — Reward: New Pet Egg

— Reward: New Pet Egg visits250m — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts newbuff — Reward: Boss Key and Boosts

— Reward: Boss Key and Boosts likes275k — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts timetrial — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts l325k —Redeem code for Luck Boost

—Redeem code for Luck Boost halloween — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts defense — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost

— Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost skin — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts lk300k — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts jack — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map26 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts hardtrail — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map27 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map23 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts batoidea — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map18 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts serverboss — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts Likes200K — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map11 — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts likes5k — Reward: boost

— Reward: boost map9 — Reward: a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance

— Reward: a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance likes_225K — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts banshies — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts easter — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map15 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts WFS — Reward: Qi Boost and Spirit Stone Boost

— Reward: Qi Boost and Spirit Stone Boost lk160k — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

— Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost tradespar — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts likes180k — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts

— Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts wheel — Reward: 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts

— Reward: 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts map14 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts trade — Reward: a Boost

— Reward: a Boost sword — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts world6 — Reward: Qi Boost and Attack Boost

— Reward: Qi Boost and Attack Boost map12 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts likes30K — Reward: Spell Drop Boost

— Reward: Spell Drop Boost tower — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts likes10000 — Reward: Luck Boost

— Reward: Luck Boost lunarnewyear — Reward: All Boosts

— Reward: All Boosts likes50000 — Reward: Qi Boost

— Reward: Qi Boost Likes100K — Reward: 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost

— Reward: 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost map10 — Reward: 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost

— Reward: 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost mount — Reward: Spell Drop Boost

— Reward: Spell Drop Boost compensation — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts enchant — Reward: Qi Boost

— Reward: Qi Boost bounty — Reward: Qi Boost

— Reward: Qi Boost silver — Reward: Silver Coins (Only accessible upon reaching Map 3)

— Reward: Silver Coins (Only accessible upon reaching Map 3) map8 — Reward: Boost

— Reward: Boost map13 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts likes75k — Reward: Spirit Stone Boost

— Reward: Spirit Stone Boost likes120k — Reward: 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost

— Reward: 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost likes_140K — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts spellroll — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts map16 — Reward: Boosts

— Reward: Boosts achievement — Reward: Spell Drop Boost

— Reward: Spell Drop Boost jade — Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

— Reward: 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost likes20K — Reward: Spirit Stone Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator on your device.

Click on the setting button on the left.

At the bottom of the setting menu, you will see a box to enter the codes.

Type any working code in it and redeem it to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes?

There are only a few ways to get more Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes. The first and best thing is to follow the game’s developer on Twitter @LDGStudios. You can also join the game’s group on Roblox to get more codes and other free rewards.

Why are my Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes not working?

There are mainly two reasons why Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes are now working for you. The first reason is that a specific code might have expired over time and no longer works. The second reason is that you might be making a mistake when entering the code.

How to get more rewards in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator?

If codes are not getting you enough of the freebies, you can try another method. You must click on the spin option on the left side of your screen. The game gives you free spins that unlock after some time with a chance to win various rewards, including a legendary weapon.

What is Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator?

Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator is a game about collecting different weapons and getting stronger to defeat powerful enemies. You start as a noobie with only one sword, and you must destroy different pillars to collect diamonds to purchase more powerful swords. There are also bosses that you can take on in the game.