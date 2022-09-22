Roblox Xeno Online 2 Codes (September 2022)

Dragon Ball is one of the most beloved anime amongst the fans; the fighting and the characters make it such a big deal. Roblox has a lot of anime games featuring the iconic mechanics of Dragon Ball, but not many like Xeno Online 2. In this game, you play as one of the Dragon Ball characters and fight for either evil or justice. Whichever side you choose, you will need to fight strong enemies and progress in the game. As you progress in the game, you unlock new skills, abilities, and forms. To help you get even more of the goodies, we have gathered all the working codes for Roblox Xeno Online 2.

All working codes for Roblox Xeno Online 2

With the recent update, the developers, Xeno Two Studios, have added new working codes for the game, and now the number of working codes is five. These codes are great since they help you get tons of free spins, which helps you try your luck at getting the rewards. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Xeno Online 2 in September 2022.

30SPINEXTINCTION: Redeem this code to get 30 free spins.

BUGFIXCITY510: Redeem this code to get 50 free spins.

20SPINSUPDATESOON: Redeem this code to get 20 free spins.

20KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 20 free spins.

10SPINS: Redeem this code to get ten free spins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem any of the codes from above, follow the steps below.

Open Roblox Xeno Online 2 on your device.

On the main screen, select reroll menu and don’t directly play the game

It will open options for spins, and on the bottom left corner of your screen, you will see a box to enter the codes.

Type any of the working codes and press enter to redeem the spins.

All expired codes for Roblox Xeno Online 2

Many older codes no longer work since the game is getting older, and some codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox Xeno Online 2.