Roblox Yeet a Friend Codes (March 2023)

Roblox Yeet a Friend is an entertaining casual game where players get to throw their friends really far and see who can yeet each other further. You can then buy pets that will make you throw even further.

To buy pets and increase your yeeting power, you will need a lot of energy. Luckily, the developer has decided to gift us a lot of energy through codes. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Yeet a Friend that will help you get better pets and a lot of energy.

All Roblox Yeet a Friend Codes List

Roblox Yeet a Friend Codes (Working)

Yeet — Reward: 9k energy

— Reward: 9k energy Release — Reward: 7.6k energy

— Reward: 7.6k energy Trading — Reward: 1 spider pet

— Reward: 1 spider pet Atlantis — Reward: 19k energy

— Reward: 19k energy OneThousandLikes — Reward: 7.6k energy

Roblox Yeet a Friend Codes (Expired)

These are no expired codes for Roblox Yeet a Friend.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Yeet a Friend

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Yeet a Friend codes:

Launch Roblox Yeet a Friend on your device. Walk toward the Twitter sign, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press on the “Enter Code” space. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Redeem” button.

How can you get more Roblox Yeet a Friend codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Yeet a Friend codes. Players can find all of the codes for the game on the developers’ official Discord page, in the codes channel. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Yeet a Friend codes not working?

Your Roblox Yeet a Friend codes may not be redeemable for one of two reasons. The most probable reason is that you typed the codes incorrectly. When copying and pasting the codes from our website into Roblox, make sure there are no blank spaces left afterward. Furthermore, ensure that the code you’re entering isn’t expired.

How to get more Energy and Pets in Roblox Yeet a Friend

In Roblox Yeet a Friend, the things that you will try the most to get are energy and pets. Luckily, the game will just give you a lot of what you want by just playing the game. Players can see on the right side of the screen a gift box that will reward them after spending a few hours playing Yeet a Friend. You can also use the Wheel of Luck every day to get huge prizes.

What is Roblox Yeet a Friend?

Roblox Yeet a Friend is an idle game where you get to throw either yourself or a friend really far away. You will have to collect stars to increase your power and start throwing even further. Users will also see what other players are doing and how far they are yeeting themselves, allowing for some friendly competition.