Saints Row Minimum PC requirements and recommended specs

The widely hailed reboot of the Saints Row series has been seen as a “return to roots” for the franchise. The game has always been a blend of games such as Grand Theft Auto with a dash of extra crime and roleplaying elements of Mafia and their ilk. Over the years, the premise was getting sillier and further away from how it originated, but this new release promises to return to the slightly more grounded version. However, the Saints Row games have been notoriously demanding to run, and we were curious to find out what are the bare minimum specs you would need to play it. So without further ado, let’s see what are the minimum and what are the recommended configuration specs to run Saints Row.

Minimum configuration to run Saints Row

No one likes a poorly running game, but sometimes even that is enough to at least get to play it and experience the story and the gameplay. That’s where minimum specs come into play, allowing even players with older machines to at least have a chance to play the game. Of course, most of the graphics options will have to be tuned down to their lowest settings to even run it. For Saints Row, in order to play the game in 1080p at about 30 FPS, your minimum configuration should have:

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit DX: DirectX 11 capability

DirectX 11 capability CPU: Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480

GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 Video Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 50 GB HDD

Recommended configuration to run Saints Row

Representing the happy middle, these settings should allow the players a smooth gameplay experience. While the graphics would certainly not have all the bells and whistles of the higher-end settings, they should still look good enough not to be an eyesore for everyone except those with the most critical eye. For Saints Row to run at 1080p with about 60 FPS, you should have a configuration similar to: