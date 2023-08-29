Sea of Stars: All Teaks Stories and How to Unlock Them

Teaks stories add lore and flavor to Sea of Stars rich world, and this guide details how to unlock her stories.

Sea_of_Stars_Teaks_Introduction

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea of Stars is speckled with colorful characters that add flavor and personality to the world, and one of the most notable is the historian Teaks. This NPC is on a quest to discover the secrets and history of the world, and players can help Teaks on her quest and get some cool stories to boot.

By assisting Teaks, players unlock stories that expand the world of Sea of Stars, and offer insight into the game’s lore and history, adding depth and richness while also being a fun collectible to search for on your journey.

We’ve put together this guide with all of Teak’s stories, and how to unlock them, including their artifact locations, and details on the stories you unlock with them.

Who is Teaks in Sea of Stars?

Sea_of_Stars_Teaks_Excited
Screenshot by Gamepur

Teaks is an NPC character who joins the player’s party in the early stages of the game. They are a traveling historian who explores the world searching for artifacts, knowledge, and stories of the world of Sea of Stars.

They join the party as Cargo, which are companions that do not engage in combat or level up alongside the main party but are still part of your group and an important part of the game.

During player’s adventures, they will come across special items called Artifacts, which they can give to Teaks when resting at a campfire or aboard the Vespertine, and doing so will unlock stories. These stories add lore and context to the world and make it richer, like explaining certain characters’ origins or detailing an important lore event.

All Artifact Locations and Their Stories in Sea of Stars

Sea_of_Stars_Teaks_Story_time
Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have listed all the Artifacts in Sea of Stars and their locations, so you know where to find them while exploring. We also have a few details on what stories they relate to, so be prepared for some minor spoilers.

ImageStory NameArtifact RequiredDescriptionLocation of Artifact
Sea_of_Stars_Teaks_VespertineThe VespertineN/AA story about the cursed ship the Vespertine, and its Captain and Navigator’s bitter disagreement.Teak’s already knows this story, so you do not need to unlock it.
Sea_of_Stars_Teaks_Great_SummoningThe Great SummoningThe Ancient Molekin ClockThe story of the Mole people of Xtol’s Mountain and the summoning of the Sky Serpent.Found in a chest inside a house in Stonemason Outpost on the left side of the town. Look for young kids playing with a sandcastle outside.
Sea_of_Stars_Teaks_Three_SistersThe Three SistersRomaya’s HairpinThe Story of the three sisters Moyara, Yomara, and Romaya, and their respective fates.Found in the entrance to the Necromancer’s Lair Dungeon.
Sea_of_Stars_Vampire_Rose_LocationThe Vampire RoseStone Tablet PieceA tale of how Death cursed a rose to extend people’s lives who hold it, but at a terrible price.Found under the waterfall on the Jungle Path.
Sea_of_Stars_Nomads_Sea_LocationThe Nomads of the SeaOld Coral VaseTells the story of the sea nomads of Docarri Village and their duty as guardians of Antsudlo.Found on the left side of Lake Docarri village. Head into the store, jump into the whirlpool, and follow it through to the end of the path. Come back up to the surface, and it will be in the chest to the right.

