Sea of Stars: All Teaks Stories and How to Unlock Them

Sea of Stars is speckled with colorful characters that add flavor and personality to the world, and one of the most notable is the historian Teaks. This NPC is on a quest to discover the secrets and history of the world, and players can help Teaks on her quest and get some cool stories to boot.

By assisting Teaks, players unlock stories that expand the world of Sea of Stars, and offer insight into the game’s lore and history, adding depth and richness while also being a fun collectible to search for on your journey.

We’ve put together this guide with all of Teak’s stories, and how to unlock them, including their artifact locations, and details on the stories you unlock with them.

Related: Sea of Stars Complete Guide – Party Members, Collectibles, Wheels, & Side Quests

Who is Teaks in Sea of Stars?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teaks is an NPC character who joins the player’s party in the early stages of the game. They are a traveling historian who explores the world searching for artifacts, knowledge, and stories of the world of Sea of Stars.

They join the party as Cargo, which are companions that do not engage in combat or level up alongside the main party but are still part of your group and an important part of the game.

During player’s adventures, they will come across special items called Artifacts, which they can give to Teaks when resting at a campfire or aboard the Vespertine, and doing so will unlock stories. These stories add lore and context to the world and make it richer, like explaining certain characters’ origins or detailing an important lore event.

All Artifact Locations and Their Stories in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have listed all the Artifacts in Sea of Stars and their locations, so you know where to find them while exploring. We also have a few details on what stories they relate to, so be prepared for some minor spoilers.