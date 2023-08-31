Sea of Stars: Best Bonus Stats for Each Party Member

In Sea of Stars, characters level up simultaneously, and you can choose to upgrade their stats in six different areas: magic defense, physical defense, damage, physical damage, HP, and MP. You must balance offense and defense, or your characters will be in trouble. Focus too much on dealing damage, and enemies will likely wipe out the party. On the other hand, not killing enemies fast enough means they get more turns, potentially resulting in everyone’s death.

Best Bonus Stats for Valere in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Valere is a powerful magical attacker, but her physical defense is feeble. It’s best to focus on her strengths and make her a dedicated magical DPS.

Here are the best stats to invest in for Valere:

MP Points: This will increase her mana pool, allowing her to cast more spells.

This will increase her mana pool, allowing her to cast more spells. Magic Damage: This will increase the damage of her magical attacks.

You can also invest in her HP, which is less crucial than her MP and magic damage. Her physical defense is so low that she will still be easily killed by physical attacks, even if you invest in her physical defense.

Best Bonus Stats for Zale in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zale is the obvious damage dealer of the group. His strengths lie in his physical attacks. Still, he also has strong magical powers that come in handy in boss battles.

Here are the best stats to invest in for Zale:

Physical Damage: This will increase the damage of his physical attacks.

This will increase the damage of his physical attacks. MP Points: This will increase his mana pool, allowing him to cast more spells.

You can also invest in his HP, which is less important than his physical damage and MP. His magical defense is not as low as Valere’s, so he can take a few hits from magical attacks.

Best Bonus Stats for Garl in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garl is the perfect tank character. He has high physical defense and HP, making him very difficult to kill.

Here are some of the best stats to invest in for Garl:

Physical Defense: This will make him even more difficult to kill by physical attacks.

This will make him even more difficult to kill by physical attacks. HP Points: This will increase his health pool, allowing him to take more hits.

Garl is tough, durable, and can heal himself, making him the most self-efficient tank ever. Bless him.

Best Bonus Stats for Serai in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Serai is a very versatile character who can be built in various ways. She is a powerful physical attacker, but her magical abilities are not as strong. However, Serai’s Venom Strike skill is handy. It can deal a lot of damage to multiple enemies when performed correctly. It may not deal tons of damage, but it will clear out some weaker foes.

Here are the best stats to invest in for Serai:

Physical Damage: This will increase the damage of her physical attacks.

This will increase the damage of her physical attacks. MP Points: This will increase her mana pool, allowing her to cast more spells.

Best Bonus Stats for Resh’an in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Resh’an is a powerful mage who — to no one’s surprise, given his background — brings some epic skills to combat. His Ebb ability is handy, revealing two of an enemy’s weaknesses. This can be a massive advantage in battle, allowing you to focus your attacks on the enemy’s weaknesses and deal more damage.

Here are the best stats to invest in for Resh’an:

MP Points: This will increase his mana pool, allowing him to cast more spells.

This will increase his mana pool, allowing him to cast more spells. Magic Damage: This will increase the damage of his magical attacks.

You can also invest in his HP, which is less crucial than his MP and magic damage.

Best Bonus Stats for B’st in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

B’st is a unique character who can deal both physical and magical damage. Their abilities blend both types of damage, so it is essential to focus on both.

Unfortunately, they join the party a bit too late, and, likely, you’ve already built the perfect party synergy by then. They’re a solid bonus DPS, but can’t fill in the shoes of who has been lost.

Here are the best stats to invest in for B’st: