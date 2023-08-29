Sea of Stars: Cooking Guide – Recipes, Locations, & Effects

Sea of Stars neatly ties the cooking aspect into its RPG mechanics. Thanks to Garl’s cooking finesse, all sorts of health and magic points replenishing meals can be cooked. Don’t let Sea of Star’s gorgeous art style fool you — enemies deal a ton of damage if you’re not careful.

Though there are skills that will do just the same as meals, packing something for the road won’t cost more than ingredients. Here’s a complete guide on how the cooking system works in Sea of Stars, how to unlock it, and every recipe you’ll need.

How to Cook in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though meals can be found in caskets all over the world, they can also be cooked. To prep meals in Sea of Stars, head to the nearest campfire and select the “Cook” option. Any meal whose recipe has been acquired can be cooked and stored for later use. Some meals restore MP, some HP, and others restore a bit of both.

All Recipes in Sea of Stars & How to Get Them

Screenshot by Gamepur