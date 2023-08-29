Sea of Stars: Cooking Guide – Recipes, Locations, & Effects
Here’s every recipe and how to get it in Sea of Stars for all your pixel cooking needs.
Sea of Stars neatly ties the cooking aspect into its RPG mechanics. Thanks to Garl’s cooking finesse, all sorts of health and magic points replenishing meals can be cooked. Don’t let Sea of Star’s gorgeous art style fool you — enemies deal a ton of damage if you’re not careful.
Though there are skills that will do just the same as meals, packing something for the road won’t cost more than ingredients. Here’s a complete guide on how the cooking system works in Sea of Stars, how to unlock it, and every recipe you’ll need.
How to Cook in Sea of Stars
Though meals can be found in caskets all over the world, they can also be cooked. To prep meals in Sea of Stars, head to the nearest campfire and select the “Cook” option. Any meal whose recipe has been acquired can be cooked and stored for later use. Some meals restore MP, some HP, and others restore a bit of both.
All Recipes in Sea of Stars & How to Get Them
|Image
|Meal
|Effect
|Ingredients
|How to Get
|Tomato Club
|Restores +20 HP to one ally.
|Tomato x1
Grain x1
Lettuce x1
|Given by headmaster
|Herbed Filet
|Restores +50 HP to one ally.
|Fish x2
Grain x1
|Given by Garl
|Roast Sandwich
|Restores +60 HP to one ally.
|Grain x1
Meat x2
|Given by Garl
|Basic Salad
|Restores +35 HP to one ally.
|Lettuce x2
Tomato x1
Bell Pepper x1
|Given by Garl
|Berry Jam
|Restores +5 MP to one ally.
|Red Berries x5
|Given by Garl
|Papillote
|Cures KO +50 HP to one ally.
|Potato x3
Onion x2
|Purchased at Port Town of Brisk
|Mushroom Scramble
|Restores +35 HP and +5 MP to one ally.
|Mushroom x3
Egg x2
|Elder Mist Trials Chest
|Chaudrée
|Restores +8 MP to one ally.
|Potato x2
Filete x2
Milk x1
|Mountain Trail Chest
|Mooncradle Fish Pie
|Restores +55 HP and +5 MP to all party members.
|Grain x1
Filete x4
Onion x1
Egg x2
Potato x2
Dairy x1
|Dweller of Woe’s Mansion Chest
|Bouillabaisse
|Restores +110 HP and +6 MP to one ally.
|Tomato x3
Filete x3
Onion x2
Fish x3
|Purchased from Docari Village Merchant
|Parfait
|Cures KO + 75% HP
|Berries x4
Dairy x1
Grain x1
Honey x1
|Autumn Hills chest
|Peach Strudel
|Restores 13 MP to an ally.
|Peach x3
Egg x2
Grain x1
Dairy x1
|Purchased from Cloud Kingdom merchant
|Mushroom Soup
|+40 HP to the entire party.
|Mushroom x6
Bone x1
Dairy x2
|Coral Cascades Treasure Chest