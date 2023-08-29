Sea of Stars: Cooking Guide – Recipes, Locations, & Effects

Here’s every recipe and how to get it in Sea of Stars for all your pixel cooking needs.

all recipes sea of stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea of Stars neatly ties the cooking aspect into its RPG mechanics. Thanks to Garl’s cooking finesse, all sorts of health and magic points replenishing meals can be cooked. Don’t let Sea of Star’s gorgeous art style fool you — enemies deal a ton of damage if you’re not careful.

Though there are skills that will do just the same as meals, packing something for the road won’t cost more than ingredients. Here’s a complete guide on how the cooking system works in Sea of Stars, how to unlock it, and every recipe you’ll need.

How to Cook in Sea of Stars

every recipe in sea of stars
Screenshot by Gamepur

Though meals can be found in caskets all over the world, they can also be cooked. To prep meals in Sea of Stars, head to the nearest campfire and select the “Cook” option. Any meal whose recipe has been acquired can be cooked and stored for later use. Some meals restore MP, some HP, and others restore a bit of both.

All Recipes in Sea of Stars & How to Get Them

Cooking guide sea of stars
Screenshot by Gamepur
ImageMealEffectIngredientsHow to Get
Tomato ClubRestores +20 HP to one ally.Tomato x1
Grain x1
Lettuce x1		Given by headmaster
Herbed FiletRestores +50 HP to one ally.Fish x2
Grain x1		Given by Garl
Roast SandwichRestores +60 HP to one ally.Grain x1
Meat x2		Given by Garl
Basic SaladRestores +35 HP to one ally.Lettuce x2
Tomato x1
Bell Pepper x1		Given by Garl
Berry JamRestores +5 MP to one ally.Red Berries x5Given by Garl
PapilloteCures KO +50 HP to one ally.Potato x3
Onion x2		Purchased at Port Town of Brisk
Mushroom Scramble Restores +35 HP and +5 MP to one ally.Mushroom x3
Egg x2		Elder Mist Trials Chest
ChaudréeRestores +8 MP to one ally.Potato x2
Filete x2
Milk  x1		Mountain Trail Chest
Mooncradle Fish PieRestores +55 HP and +5 MP to all party members.Grain x1
Filete x4
Onion x1
Egg x2
Potato x2
Dairy x1		Dweller of Woe’s Mansion Chest
BouillabaisseRestores +110 HP and +6 MP to one ally.Tomato x3
Filete x3
Onion x2
Fish x3		Purchased from Docari Village Merchant
ParfaitCures KO + 75% HPBerries x4
Dairy x1
Grain x1
Honey x1		Autumn Hills chest
Peach StrudelRestores 13 MP to an ally.Peach x3
Egg x2
Grain x1
Dairy x1		Purchased from Cloud Kingdom merchant
Mushroom Soup+40 HP to the entire party.Mushroom x6
Bone x1
Dairy x2		Coral Cascades Treasure Chest

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved