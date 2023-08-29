Sea of Stars: Rainbow Conch Locations & Uses

Rainbow Conches are worthwhile items to find in Sea of Stars, and this guide details where to find these colorful shells.

Sea of Stars encourages players to explore the vast world for a swathe of collectibles, including the Rainbow Conches. These colorful shells are found all over, and have a special use that will incentivize players to take the time to find them.

To help you locate these multi-colored goodies, we’ve put together this guide will all the locations of the Rainbow Conches in Sea of Stars, including details on how to get them, and any additional steps needed to unlock them.

What are Rainbow Conches in Sea of Stars?

Rainbow Conches are a collectible in Sea of Stars that players can find scattered across the game world, either out in the open, or hidden away in secret areas. They can also be obtained as rewards for completing certain puzzles and tasks.

What to Do With Rainbow Conches

As you collect these conches, you may be wondering what to do with them. I had this question for ages during my playthrough, but after reaching Lake Docarria, I got my answer.

Once you reach this area in the story, you will meet a young girl in the town called Mirna. This collector will dish out rewards to players depending on how many Rainbow Conches they have acquired. These include Accessories to equip, as well as Building Plans which are used in Mirth, a location you unlock in the story.

Additionally, they play a part in the story and later game, but to avoid spoilers we won’t detail that here. Just know it’s worth going out of your way to find them.

The rewards you get from the Rainbow Conches are listed below. We will update this section once we unlock more of the rewards.

RewardDescriptionRainbow Conches Required
Inn PlansAllows you to build the Inn in Mirth.4
CornucopiaAccessory. Increases party max HP by +20.11
Shop PlansAllows you to build the Shop in Mirth.19
Fishing Hut PlansAllows you to build the Fishing Hut in Mirth.22

All Rainbow Conch Locations in Sea of Stars

Below we have listed all the locations we have found Rainbow Conches in Sea of Stars, including details on their positions, and any additional information you might need when looking for them.

Evermist Island Rainbow Conch Locations

LocationImage
Located on the Mountain Trail.

On a small island on the mountain trail path on the right-hand side. You will need the Graplou item to reach it.		Sea_of_Stars_Mountain_Trail_Conch
Found in Mooncradle.

Remove the thorns from the farmer’s field on the left side of town, then talk to them to get the conch. You can find the farmer south of the field shown in the image.		Sea_of_Stars_Mooncradle_Thorns_Conch
Found in Mooncradle.

Right side of town, use your gust ability to push all the leaves together and onto the twig pile. The NPC just next to them will reward you with the conch.		Sea_of_Stars_Mooncradle_Leaves_Conch

Sleeper Island Rainbow Conch Locations

LocationImage
Located on the left side cliffs in X’tols Landing.

Head down from the fast travel location and you’ll find the chest tucked away by some climbable cliffs.		Sea_of_Stars_Xtols_Landing_Conch
Located in the Wind Tunnel Mines Dungeon.

When you descend to the lower floor of the dungeon, the chest can be found to the left of the elevator shaft.		Sea_of_Stars_Wind_Tunnel_Mines_Conch
Found in Stonemason Outpost.

Help Chi get water for their bath by clearing the Wind Tunnel Mines dungeon, then entering the nearby building shown in the image to turn on the water flow.		Sea_of_Stars_Stonemason_Outpost_Chi
Found in Stonemason Outpost.

Found inside a villager house on the left side of town in the side room. Look for kids playing with a sand castle outside. Requires the Mistral Bracelet items to acquire.		Sea_of_Stars_Stonemason_Outpost_SandCastle
Found in Coral Cascades.

Located on the right side on a coral ledge towards the bottom of the area. Use the green fan to launch it to a reachable area.		Sea_of_Stars_Coral_Cascade_Ledge
Found in Coral Cascades.

Towards the bottom of the area, find a waterfall with a breakable stone at the bottom. Jump from this waterfall to smash through and find the chest. You can get to the water from the left-side geysers. 		Sea_of_Stars_Coral_Cascade_Waterfall
Located in Port Town of Brisk.

Found in the leftmost side of the town, head down towards the dock and just continue left till you find some palm trees and a sand area.		Sea_of_Stars_Brisk_Left_Side_Conch
Found in the secret store in Brisk.

Head underneath the dock to find the store and a Conch Chest.		Sea_of_Stars_Brisk_Sercet_Store
Located in Port Town of Brisk.

Win the chest gambling mini-game 5 times and you’ll earn the Rainbow Conch as a reward.		Sea_of_Stars_Chest_Mini_Game
Located in the Abandoned Wizard Lab dungeon.

Found on the left side of the room with the waterfall near the small dock.		Sea_of_Stars_Wizard_Lab_Conch
Found in Port Town of Brisk after the events on Wraith Island.

Go to the beach area and you’ll find two mole children making a sand castle. Talk to them, and you’ll be given the Conch.		Sea_of_Stars_Brisk_Beach_Kids_Conch

Wraith Island Rainbow Conch Locations

LocationImage
Located in Wraith Island Docks.

Found under the log walkway when you first see when you arrive on Wraith Island.		Sea_of_Stars_Wraith_Island_Dock_Conch
Located in the Town of Lucent.

Found inside the house to the left when you enter the town. Speak to the painting in the house after trying to grab the conch chest, then speak to the painting’s brother located in the house above the one in the first house.

You’ll learn you need to give the first painting a Berry Jam for the brothers to make amends. Once you give him the jam, he will give you the chest.		Sea_of_Stars_Wraith_Island_Painting_Conch
Located in the Town of Lucent.

Found in the top right area of Lucent, jump into the water and swim up until you can climb up on the right, and find the chest in a small piece of land.		Sea_of_Stars_Lucent_Top_Corner_Conch
Located in Cursed Woods.

Found in a small cave on the left side after crossing the log bridge section. This area is found after clearing two of the vine walls that block your path to the Haunted Manor.		Sea_of_Stars_Cursed_Woods_Cave_Conch
Found in the Necromancer’s Lair.

Able to be acquired shortly after getting the Graplou item. Found in the top right area of the right side of the dungeon while searching for the second green skull.		Sea_of_Stars_Necro_Lair_Conch
Located in the Haunted Manor.

Can be found in the kitchen/dining area of the manor and is accessed via a secret entrance found in the garden area to the left.		Sea_of_Stars_Haunted_Manor_Conch

Settler’s Island Rainbow Conch Locations

LocationImage
Found in the Crypt.

Once you enter the Crypt, just look to the top right and you should see the chest just behind a pillar.		Sea_of_Stars_Inside_Crypt_Conch

Stillpond Island Rainbow Conch Locations

LocationImage
Found on Stillpond Island.

Go to Stillpond Island and enter the fishing location. You’ll find the chest in the top right corner.		Sea_of_Stars_Stillpond_Conch

Lake Docarria Rainbow Conch Locations

LocationImage
Located in Lake Docarria town.

Go inside the house in the bottom right of town and climb up the back to jump into the whirlpool to go underwater. Swim to the other whirlpool and you’ll find the chest inside this home.		Sea_of_Stars_Lake_Merchant_Home_Conch
Located in Lake Docarria town.

Found inside the merchant’s hidden area. Enter the store, and run up the back and enter the whirlpool, go underwater, Follow through, and go up the gap to the further whirlpool. come up and the chest is to the right.
Sea_of_Stars_Lake_Store_Conch

