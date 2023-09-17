Sea of Stars Sky Base: All Puzzles, Treasures & Catalyst Boss
A base in space full of puzzles and treasures — Sea of Stars Sky Base is full of secrets waiting to be uncovered.
Our weird ensemble of heroes continues their journey in Sea of Stars’ space. Following some mind-bending interdimensional travel, it’s only fitting that our next stop takes us to the stars themselves. The Sky Base is full of complex puzzles, hidden treasures, and a spine-tingling showdown with the formidable Catalyst boss. Here’s a complete walkthrough of Sea of Stars’ Sky Base and how to complete it.
Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Arrows Puzzle in the Sky Base
To complete this puzzle, use the middle console to target a floating platform and the arrow up and arrow down consoles on the left and right to move the targeted platform up and down.
- Hit the arrow down button until the first platform reaches the bottom position.
- Hit the middle console to target the second platform.
- Hit the arrow down button once to align both platforms on this side.
- Hit the middle console to target the third platform.
- Hit the arrow up button to align the platform at the top position.
- Hit the middle console to target the fourth platform.
- Align both platforms with the arrow up button once more.
Psst, move both platforms from the first section to the top to reach a secret rainbow conch chest.
When ready, interact with the orange console to unlock a new room in the room with the trippy window floor. Then, use the orange screen on the wall to access a new platform. In the next area, avoid the lasers and interact with the console to activate a teleporting device to the right. Use it to reach a new area and activate the console inside the glass elevator room.
Sea of Stars: How to Complete the Graplieu Puzzle in the Sky Base
To complete this puzzle, all circles must be hit only when green. Follow these steps.
|Image
|Steps
|Interact with the console northwest.
|Keep heading west past some ropes and a tightrope to reach a new area with enemies.
|Stand on the green tile in the next room to spawn a log to walk on.
|Then, stand on the orange tile to activate the next puzzle.
|Hit the green circle to the center-left. Then, hit the green circle to the left.
|Hit the green circle to the center-right. Then, hit the green circle to the right.
|Use the Graplieu on the log southwest in the room to the left.
|Hit the orange console here.
|Walk to the room’s southeast corner and use the graplieu to reach the two treasures.
|One treasure has a Sparkmesh Cape, and the other has a Rosewood Cork.
|Press the orange screen to cause the Graplieu to move, providing an exit through the teleporting device.
|In the big room, defeat the enemies and interact with the console northeast.
Sea of Stars: How to Complete the Energy Device Puzzle in the Sky Base
|Image
|Steps
|Go through the hallway and interact with the orange screen northeast and northwest in the next room.
|Push the energy device northeast to the lower floor.
|Then, interact with the console in the center.
|Jump on the platforms and push the energy device northwest to the lower floor.
|Push this same northwest device south and activate the orange console at the center once again.
|Push the northwest device north. Then, activate the console once again.
|Push the northeast device south.
|Activate the console once again.
|Push the northeast device north.
|Push the northwest device west. Then, activate the console again.
|Push the northeast device east. Then, push the northwest device east and then north so it falls into the hole.
|Activate the console again and push the northeast device west and north so it falls into the hole.
|In the next room, open the chest west to find a Music Sheet.
Sea of Stars: How to Find the Catalyst in the Sky Base
|Image
|Steps
|Head through the door with the red 2 for more epic battles and puzzles when ready.
|Interact with the orange console before the window to unlock a new area to the east.
|Open the treasure to the east for a Question Pack. Then, enter the glass elevator room.
|Interact with the big orange console to unlock a portal to the right.
|On the upper floor, head south to access a new area.
|Interact with the console with the arrow pointing to the right to move the station.
|After clearing some enemies, interact with the big orange console to the north. Don’t forget to open the treasure next to it to get some Plasma Daggers.
|Head down and interact with the console with the arrow pointing to the left.
|Interact with the console to the right to see the coolest thing in the video game: a 3D printer vendor.
|When ready, head north for an epic boss battle against the Catalyst.
Sea of Stars: How to Beat the Catalyst Boss Guide
To defeat the Catalyst in Sea of Stars, follow these steps:
- Attack the Catalyst’s first two repeaters one at a time.
- Then, face its four guns: two repeaters and two repair units. The process should be the same but now prioritize the Repair Units.
- When finally facing the big, bad Catalyst, you’ve already got an idea of what its guns are like. Prioritize the Repair Units, then focus on the damage-dealing guns. When they are down, unleash all damage on the Catalyst before they respawn.