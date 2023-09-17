Sea of Stars Sky Base: All Puzzles, Treasures & Catalyst Boss

Our weird ensemble of heroes continues their journey in Sea of Stars’ space. Following some mind-bending interdimensional travel, it’s only fitting that our next stop takes us to the stars themselves. The Sky Base is full of complex puzzles, hidden treasures, and a spine-tingling showdown with the formidable Catalyst boss. Here’s a complete walkthrough of Sea of Stars’ Sky Base and how to complete it.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Arrows Puzzle in the Sky Base

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this puzzle, use the middle console to target a floating platform and the arrow up and arrow down consoles on the left and right to move the targeted platform up and down.

Hit the arrow down button until the first platform reaches the bottom position. Hit the middle console to target the second platform. Hit the arrow down button once to align both platforms on this side. Hit the middle console to target the third platform. Hit the arrow up button to align the platform at the top position. Hit the middle console to target the fourth platform. Align both platforms with the arrow up button once more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Psst, move both platforms from the first section to the top to reach a secret rainbow conch chest.

When ready, interact with the orange console to unlock a new room in the room with the trippy window floor. Then, use the orange screen on the wall to access a new platform. In the next area, avoid the lasers and interact with the console to activate a teleporting device to the right. Use it to reach a new area and activate the console inside the glass elevator room.

Sea of Stars: How to Complete the Graplieu Puzzle in the Sky Base

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this puzzle, all circles must be hit only when green. Follow these steps.

Image Steps Interact with the console northwest. Keep heading west past some ropes and a tightrope to reach a new area with enemies. Stand on the green tile in the next room to spawn a log to walk on. Then, stand on the orange tile to activate the next puzzle. Hit the green circle to the center-left. Then, hit the green circle to the left. Hit the green circle to the center-right. Then, hit the green circle to the right. Use the Graplieu on the log southwest in the room to the left. Hit the orange console here. Walk to the room’s southeast corner and use the graplieu to reach the two treasures. One treasure has a Sparkmesh Cape, and the other has a Rosewood Cork. Press the orange screen to cause the Graplieu to move, providing an exit through the teleporting device. In the big room, defeat the enemies and interact with the console northeast.

Sea of Stars: How to Complete the Energy Device Puzzle in the Sky Base

Screenshot by Gamepur

Image Steps Go through the hallway and interact with the orange screen northeast and northwest in the next room. Push the energy device northeast to the lower floor. Then, interact with the console in the center. Jump on the platforms and push the energy device northwest to the lower floor. Push this same northwest device south and activate the orange console at the center once again. Push the northwest device north. Then, activate the console once again. Push the northeast device south. Activate the console once again. Push the northeast device north. Push the northwest device west. Then, activate the console again. Push the northeast device east. Then, push the northwest device east and then north so it falls into the hole. Activate the console again and push the northeast device west and north so it falls into the hole. In the next room, open the chest west to find a Music Sheet.

Sea of Stars: How to Find the Catalyst in the Sky Base

Screenshot by Gamepur

Image Steps Head through the door with the red 2 for more epic battles and puzzles when ready. Interact with the orange console before the window to unlock a new area to the east. Open the treasure to the east for a Question Pack. Then, enter the glass elevator room. Interact with the big orange console to unlock a portal to the right. On the upper floor, head south to access a new area. Interact with the console with the arrow pointing to the right to move the station. After clearing some enemies, interact with the big orange console to the north. Don’t forget to open the treasure next to it to get some Plasma Daggers. Head down and interact with the console with the arrow pointing to the left. Interact with the console to the right to see the coolest thing in the video game: a 3D printer vendor. When ready, head north for an epic boss battle against the Catalyst.

Sea of Stars: How to Beat the Catalyst Boss Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

To defeat the Catalyst in Sea of Stars, follow these steps: