Sea of Stars: Where to Find Quiz Master and All Question Packs, Locations

Sea of Stars players will form connections with many characters throughout their journeys, including the Quiz Master, a talking magic jar with a quiz show in a shed. We know it sounds a bit odd, but it provides another way to win valuable prizes and collectibles.

To help you find these elusive question packs and the Quiz Master, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on the Quiz Master’s location, how the quiz works, and where to find additional quiz questions to earn more rewards.

Related: Sea of Stars Complete Guide – Party Members, Collectibles, Wheels, & Side Quests

Who is the Quiz Master in Sea of Stars?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Quiz Master is an NPC character players can find in Sea of Stars located underneath the town of Lucent. They run a game show-style quiz where players can earn rewards such as ores and other valuables to sell by answering questions.

These questions tend to be related to the game in some way, such as certain mechanics, story moments, or particular tidbits about the game’s world.

Where to Find the Quiz Master in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding the Quiz Master can be a lengthy process – one I did not expect to be as involved as it was – and a bit tricky if you don’t know where to look, so we will detail each step here.

First, you will need to have cleared the Necromancers Lair Dungeon, which is located on Wraith Island, as this will get you the Graplou item. Once you have done this dungeon, you’ll want to head back to Lucent.

Now, to start, you need to find a Turbo Cookie. Yes, it sounds strange but stick with us as it’s part of a chain of events you need to do. Head to the right side Lucent and you will be able to climb up onto the bridge, where you will use your Graplou and some platforming to traverse around the area, leading you to the roof of the Inn. Here, you’ll find a doorway that contains a chest inside holding the Turbo Cookie.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the cookie in hand, head to the left side of the town towards a small graveyard, where you will find a wandering NPC carrying a big sword looking for said Turbo Cookie. Give this NPC the cookie, then you’ll need to battle and defeat them. Once that’s done, they will thank you for freeing them, and you can interact with their grave nearby, which will give you a shed key.

Now with this key, head to the right side of town, and just as you are about to leave the area, you’ll see a shed near the bridge. Approach it, use the key, and you’ll enter a room with a well to climb down. From there, you simply follow the path, and interact with the jar at the end of the tunnel and tell it you want to play. The ground will then open, and you will be dropped into the first quiz, and the jar will be revealed to be the Quiz Master.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the quiz is done, you will be able to leave via an exit point that spawns beside you. Players can return to the quiz master via a side entrance seen in the image above.

How the Quiz Works in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quizzes are simple. You have two difficulties: casual and expert. Depending on which you pick, you’ll have a variety of questions to answer. On casual, this will be six, on expert, it’s ten. You also can use a “Call Teaks” option, which will call in the NPC Teaks to help answer the question, with casual getting two uses, and expert only having one.

You will need to answer all the questions correctly to pass, and using Teaks to help will diminish your reward slightly, meaning the item you get as a reward will be less valuable. Once the quiz is done, you’ll see a small icon next to the question pack denoting if the quiz has been completed, with silver being completed, and gold being completed without Teak’s help.

For starters, you will have one set of questions, but there are others that players can find in the world and take back to the Quiz Master, opening up more questions and potential rewards.

All Question Pack Locations in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have listed all the current question packs we have found in Sea of Stars. Currently, we only have a few packs, since these seem to be VERY tricky to find, but we will continue to update this guide as we find them.