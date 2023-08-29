Sea of Stars: Wheels Guide – Figurines, Tips, and Rewards

Sea of Stars is a complex and exciting JRPG that keeps players on their toes with activities, puzzles, combat and exploration. One of the best activities to do is the mini-game “Wheels”, an engaging and worthwhile experience that can be enjoyed in any of the game’s taverns.

It has a surprising amount of depth and nuance, and can become very addictive once you learn the basics. But it also can be a bit confusing at first, with quite a few rules and quirks that may throw some players through a loop.

To help you become the Wheels champion, we’ve put together this guide with all the details you need to know, including a rundown of the basics rules, all the heroes, opponent locations, and the rewards you can win.

What is Wheels in Sea of Stars?

Screengrab by Gamepur

Wheels is a mini-game in Sea of Stars that players can enjoy whenever they visit a tavern in the game. The game involves using figurine heroes and generating energy to battle your opponent, and ultimately reduce their Crown’s HP to zero and win the game.

For a mini-game, it’s quite deep and has multiple mechanics and quirks that make it engaging and fun to play, and we will be breaking it down here so you are prepared when it comes time to do battle.

The Mechanics

Screengrab by Gamepur

Below we have laid out the general rules and mechanics you’ll need to know about Wheels, including how energy works, the Bulwark, and the Wheels themselves.

The Wheels

Screengrab by Gamepur

The main mechanics of Wheels are the Wheels themselves. In this game, players will spin five wheels, four that are default, and one that is the players. Players have three spins a round, and after each spin, you can browse your results and lock in certain wheels if they have a particular symbol or bonus you want to keep. You are also able to unlock a Wheel if you change your mind, and all Wheels will be locked in after the third spin.

After the three spins, the round gets resolved depending on your and your opponent’s Wheels choices, and you repeat this process every round for the duration of the game.

The Crown

Screengrab by Gamepur

The Crown is the representation of a player’s HP, which is ten by default. During a match, heroes will attack the Crown and deal damage according to their level and what hero they are. It is also possible to heal your Crown and defend it using the Bulwark.

Symbols

There are several symbols in Wheels that players will need to use, each with a different use that impacts your offensive and defensive capabilities.

The symbols and their uses are as follows:

Square – Gives energy to the left-side hero. (Can appear as single, double, or triple on the Wheel.)

– Gives energy to the left-side hero. (Can appear as single, double, or triple on the Wheel.) Diamond – Gives energy to the right-side hero. (Can appear as single, double, or triple on the Wheel.)

– Gives energy to the right-side hero. (Can appear as single, double, or triple on the Wheel.) Hammer – Allows players to build the Bulwark and defend their crown. (Can appear as single, or double on the Wheel.)

There are also blank spaces that appear on the player’s Wheel, which progressively get filled as you advance and win better Wheels. There is also a special version of the Square and Diamond pieces with a starry background. These will provide additional EXP to your hero, which we will detail a bit more further down.

Energy

In order for your heroes to attack the enemy crown or do anything, they need to get enough energy. To get energy you need to get the symbol that corresponds to the correct side of the board on your Wheels, which will lower the action rod. Square symbols will affect the left-side hero, and diamonds are for the right-side hero. You can see their action rods next to their figurines, which we have highlighted in the image below.

Screengrab by Gamepur

Earning energy isn’t as straightforward as it sounds, as you will need to get enough of the correct symbols to lower the energy of the action rod you choose. The energy is handled as follows:

3 matching symbols = 1 energy

4 matching symbols = 2 energy

5 matching symbols = 3 energy

For example, if you want to give your left side hero energy, you will need to have acquired at least three square symbols on your Wheels in order to move the action rod down one peg. If you happen to get more, the peg will then move down the appropriate amount depending on how many symbols you have. Note that going over five does not keep increasing your energy, so it’s worth respinning to avoid getting unnecessary symbols and wasting a slot.

Different heroes require various amounts of energy, and you are able to see how much they need before you start a match.

Bulwark

Screengrab by Gamepur

The Bulwark is your defensive move which protects the Crown from up to five damage from enemy figurines. The Bulwark uses the same conversion as energy but goes beyond the limit of five that energy has, and instead can go up to seven. This is built by getting the hammer symbol, and the conversion is as follows:

3 matching symbols = 1 defense

4 matching symbols = 2 defense

5 matching symbols = 3 defense

6 matching symbols = 4 defense

7 matching symbols = 5 defense

Heroes will damage the Bulwark as they attack, and cannot damage your Crown until the Bulwark is destroyed. However, certain heroes and moves can bypass the Bulwark, such as the Assassin.

Hero Figurines

Screengrab by Gamepur

To compete in Wheels, players will use hero figurines that each have different strengths and weaknesses, and can be used in whatever combination the player chooses except for using two of the same.

There are six heroes players can use in Wheels, which are:

Image Name Description Base Stats/Abilites (Bronze Form) Warrior Your basic fighter, is able to deal moderate damage to both the Crown, but can easily be blocked by the Bulwark. 3 Damage (Bulwark and Crown)



4 Energy to Act Mage Able to attack twice with two fireballs, one at ground level which can be blocked, and another at a height of 6, making it impossible to block. 2 Damage (Bulwark and Crown)



6 Energy to Act Archer Effective at damaging the Crown, this Figurine will fire its arrow at a height of 3, making it possible to bypass a Bulwark of 2 or lower. 3 Damage (Bulwark and Crown)



5 Energy to Act Engineer Not a strong attack, but deals big damage to enemy Bulwark, and raises your Bulwark by 2 when it acts. 1 Damage (Crown)



3 Damage (Bulwark)



5 Energy to Act Assassin Able to delay opponents hero with the least amount of energy left, and can also attack the Crown directly, disregarding the Bulwark. 2 Energy Delay



1 Damage (Crown)



4 Energy to Act Cleric Unable to deal damage, but can heal your Crown, and give energy to your other hero. 1 Crown Heal



2 Energy Buff



6 Energy to Act

Leveling up your Figurines

During a match, heroes can level up and become more powerful once they get enough EXP, which is indicated by the small light-up pegs under the figurine. Once these are all full, the figurine will upgrade. There are three levels to each figurine, bronze, silver, and gold.

To get EXP, you can either lock in and use an energy symbol with a blue background, which will grant you one EXP as well as its energy, or you gain two EXP when your hero acts. Every hero needs six EXP to level up.

If your hero is already at gold level, they will not level up again, but will instead spawn a Bomb that deals two damage directly to the Crown, regardless of the Bulwark.

Game Modes

Screengrab by Gamepur

There are two game modes for Wheels, Casual and Champion. Casual is a standard game against the opponent with random heroes to face off against. Champion matches have set heroes, giving you a more clear idea of what you are up against and how to tackle it. Winning champion matches will get you Wheels related rewards, such as upgrades to your Wheel, or new figurines.

All Wheels Opponents Locations and Rewards in Sea of Stars

Screengrab by Gamepur

Below, we have listed every Wheels opponent we have currently found and their locations, as well as what heroes they use, some tips on beating them, and the reward you get.