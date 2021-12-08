Shenhe Talents, Abilities, and Ascension Materials – Genshin Impact

Shenhe is a new playable character set to release in Genshin Impact during its Version 2.4 update. Shenhe is a unique character who comes from a long line of exorcists and is the Cloud Retainer’s esteemed disciple.

Shenhe is a Cryo character, designed as a support character who empowers other Cryo characters. As a result, she will likely be paired with characters like Ganyu or Ayaka in freeze teams to increase their damage significantly.

Note, info for Shenhe is currently available through the game’s beta test. As a result, some of the following information is subject to change during Version 2.4’s official release. This post will be updated accordingly if any changes are made.

Attacks

Normal Attack: Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Spring Spirit Summoning: The frosted dew, silvery and dense, shall exorcise all demons. Grants all nearby party members the Icy Quill effect and deals Cryo DMG in different ways based on whether it is clicked or held.

Click: Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo DMG to opponents along the path.

Hold: Commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AoE Cryo DMG.

Icy Quill: When Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts deal Cryo DMG to opponents, the DMG dealt is increased based on Shenhe's current ATK.

When Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts deal Cryo DMG to opponents, the DMG dealt is increased based on Shenhe’s current ATK. The Icy Quill effect will be cleared once its duration ends or after a certain number of stacks are consumed. Holding rather than pressing grants a longer duration and more stacks. When one Cryo DMG instance strikes multiple opponents, attacks will be consumed based on the number of opponents hit. The Icy Quill effects and stacks on every party member will be consumed independently.

Elemental Burst

Divine Maiden’s Deliverance: Unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free in this plane, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that decreases the Cryo RES and Physical RES of opponents within it. It also periodically deals Cryo DMG to all opponents within the field.

Passive Talents

Deific Embrace: An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden’s Deliverance gains a 10% Cryo DMG bonus.

An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden’s Deliverance gains a 10% Cryo DMG bonus. Spirit Communion Seal: After Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will grant all nearby party members the following effects: Click: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 15% for 10 seconds. Hold: Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG increased by 15% for 15 seconds.

Precise Comings and Goings: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition that takes longer than 20 hours.

Constellations

Constellation 1: Clarity of Heart Spring Spirit Summoning can be used 1 more time. Constellation 2: Centered Spirit Divine Maiden’s Deliverance lasts for 6 seconds longer. Active characters within the skill’s field deals 15% increased Cryo CRIT DMG. Constellation 3: Seclusion Increases the level of Spring Spirit Summoning by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 4: Insight When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its DMG Bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack:



When Shenhe uses Spirit Spring Summoning, she will consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the DMG of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5% for each stack consumed. Max 50 stacks. Stacks last for 60 seconds. Constellation 5: Divine Attainment Increases the level of Divine Maiden’s Deliverance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 6: Mystical Abandon When characters trigger Icy Quill’s effects using Normal and Charged Attack DMG, no Icy Quill stacks will be used up.

Ascension Materials

To level Shenhe to 90, you’ll need x168 Qingxin, x18 Whopperflower Nectar, x30 Shimmering Nectar, x36 Energy Nectar, x7.1 million Mora, and x421 Hero’s Wits.

You’ll also need x1 Shivada Jade Silver, x9 Shivada Jade Fragment, x9 Shivada Jade Chunk, and x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone. You’ll also need x46 of an unreleased boss item (to be updated.)