There are plenty of choices to be made in New Tales From the Borderlands that each affect how the story turns out. As you progress through the episodes, you will make important decisions that could mean life or death for the protagonists. During Episode 2, you enter the sewers and must decide whose plan to follow as you go forward. Should you choose Octavio or Fran’s plan in New Tales From the Borderlands Episode 2?

What happens if you choose Octavio’s plan in New Tales From the Borderlands?

After entering the sewers, Octavio will get a call from Paco who will tell Octavio that there are Tediore troops ahead. Octavio comes up with a plan to sneak around the guards up ahead. If you choose Octavio’s plan, you will continue through the sewers and come across a guard on a catwalk above you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After spotting the guard, you will get a QTE that shows Octavio throwing a rock to distract the guard before all of the protagonists sneak on ahead. You will then come across another guard. Octavio will hide in a box to try and avoid being seen. This won’t work and the guard will challenge Octavio to a Vaultlanders battle. Once you win the battle, you will move on to the next part of the episode.

What happens if you choose Fran’s plan in New Tales From the Borderlands?

While Octavio’s plan focuses on sneaking, Fran’s plan is a little more violent. Fran’s plan is to murder any guards you come across so there isn’t a chance that they will get spotted. After choosing her plan, the group will go on ahead to find the same guard on the catwalk. The only difference is that you will get a QTE playing as Fran that ends with you freezing and shattering the guard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After killing the guard, the group will move on to the same scene with Octavio hiding in a box to avoid getting spotted. This will still end with him getting caught and needing to compete in a Vaultlanders battle. The only part that changes is the method of dealing with the one guard.