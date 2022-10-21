New Tales From the Borderlands is a game that is all about choices. Make the wrong choice and you could easily end the life of one of the characters you control. Make the right choices, and you can end up with a fat stack of cash worthy. During the first episode, Fran has the choice of whether or not to let Reba see the back room of the Frogurt shop. This could end badly depending on your previous interactions. Should you let Reba in the back room or not in New Tales From the Borderlands Episode 1?

What happens if you let Reba enter the back room in New Tales From the Borderlands?

Earlier in the episode, you had a run-in with a punk named Hank. He, like any healthy sugar fiend, requested Fran give him a lifetime supply of Frogurt. This leads to a fight where you can let Hank stay frozen or smash him to pieces. This choice affects the outcome of the choice with Reba as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you decided to let Hank chill (literally) and Reba enters the back room, she will be impressed with Fran’s work. Reba will also be somewhat surprised that Hank is still alive. Because of this, she will approve the insurance claim and give you $3,500. If you let Reba in the back and Hank is shattered, she will freak out when she sees Hank’s frozen remains scattered across the floor. This will lead to Fran being denied the insurance claim and lead to another choice where you can decide whether to freeze Reba or let her go.

What happens if you do not let Reba enter the back room in New Tales From the Borderlands?

Considering there is either a frozen sugar-addicted man in the back room or his shattered remains, you may get as nervous as Fran when Reba asks to see the back room to finish up her inspection. If you decide not to let Reba enter the back room, she will get furious. During this time, Reba will yell at Fran, mock her, and then storm out of the frogurt shop after denying Fran’s insurance claim. At least you don’t need to worry about Reba seeing a frozen man or some icy remains. It is clear that letting Reba into the back room is the better option.