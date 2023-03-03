Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty available on Game Pass?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a highly anticipated release in 2023, which is the latest Souls-inspired action RPG by the developer’s Team Ninja. As some players will remember, Team Ninja put heavy support behind Microsoft consoles in the past with exclusive titles like Ninja Gaiden. Because of that, you might be wondering if Wo Long is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Let’s take a look.

Related: All weapon types in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and how they work

Can you play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Game Pass

Fortunately, we can confirm that yes, Wo Long is available on Game Pass as a Day 1 release. This means that you can immediately start playing it on Game Pass as soon as the day it releases. The release date for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is March 3rd. This game is also available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. That just leaves the Nintendo Switch out to dry, but given how good this game looks, it’s not a surprise to see the less-powerful console left out.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action-role-playing based game. When starting you will have the option of creating your own player and also choosing from five “phases.” There are many different combat options to succeed in the various battles and challenges Team Ninja has laid out for you. The game also has a multiplayer co-op mode so you can join your friends in combat.

Related: How to parry in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Parry timing

Game Pass gives you the ability to preload games, which basically is pre-downloading them. That makes it easy for you to drop into the game as soon as it launches on its release date. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the same way, you can easily go onto Game Pass, search for it, and begin downloading it. For other games in Game Pass that haven’t been released yet, you can go to the “Coming Soon” section and easily click the pre-install option on any game you want to try.