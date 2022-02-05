In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you will routinely have to make important decisions. From some as big as deciding a person’s fate, to who can use the water that day to wash their hair, there is a wide range of consequences for what you choose. The choice you will have to make the most is which faction you decide to side with. Should you choose the Peacekeepers or Survivors in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Honestly, whenever you have a choice between the Peacekeepers and Survivors, you should just choose which side you like better. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t affect Aiden’s story too much. Some people may be more upset with you and you have to have more contentious conversations with some, but often the biggest difference is if you will have an extra step in your quest or not.

If you are wondering which side you should choose to give the water towers and electrical stations to, again we suggest focusing on whatever side sounds more fun to you. If you love parkouring through the city, go with the Survivors so you have mire toys at your disposal to get around. If you want kill a bunch of zombies fast, choose the Peacekeepers and use their traps and armory. There are not enough to fill up both sides in a single game, so stick to one side.