The Field Notes: Starly Special Research will be available in Pokémon Go for Starly’s Community Day. You can purchase the ticket before the event arrives, and it will be available during the event, which will happen on July 17 from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone. The Community Day event is free for every player, but the Special Ticket offers a handful of unique rewards for those who purchase it. Should you get Field Notes: Starly Special Research in Pokémon Go?

Is Field Notes: Starly Special Research worth it?

The Field Notes: Starly Special Research will be worth close to $0.99 in the Pokémon Go store. Despite this price, we do not believe it is a worthwhile venture for anyone participating in the event. This Special Research will have four tasks for you to work through, rewarding you with multiple items, such as Poké Balls, incense, Stardust, encounters with Starly and its evolutions, and more Starly candy. These items are always welcome for every Pokémon Go player, but the Starly event is not one we feel you should go out of your way to earn extra items.

Starly is a small-time Pokémon, and it’s relatively common already throughout Pokémon Go. The one big thing in the event is Starly’s final evolved form, Staraptor will learn the fast move Gust, which only a handful of other Flying-type Pokémon can learn, along with Starly’s shiny form. However, these are available by casually participating in the event, and adding a buyable ticket won’t be something we’re going to recommend.

Some Pokémon Go Community Day events are hit or miss, such as the previous one featuring Deino, which we highly encouraged. Deino was a rare Dragon-type Pokémon, giving players the chance to encounter its shiny version and evolve it to learn an exclusive attack. Starly and Staraptor are much more common and not as widely used in player battles or high-tier raids. Therefore, we feel it’s better to skip this Community Day Special Research ticket and instead focus on catching Starly to evolve it into a Staraptor.