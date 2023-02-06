Should you get the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition?

The Hogwarts Legacy game comes in multiple versions for you to purchase before it officially comes out. The different versions provide unique rewards besides getting access to play the game. These rewards are useful, and they might be worthwhile for some players. Here’s what you need to know about if you should get the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition?

Is it worth getting the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition?

It all comes down to what items you want to bring to the main story. The Deluxe Edition for Hogwarts Legacy comes with the Onyx Hippogriff, the Felix Felicis Potion, a Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest, and a Dark Arts Garrison hat. It also comes with the Dark Arts Pack, which features the Thesatral Mount, a Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena. Any player who purchases the Deluxe Edition will receive 72 hours of early access to the game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

If you do not plan to plan Hogwarts Legacy on any current generation platforms, and you’re going to be playing on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, purchasing the Deluxe Edition would not be a good idea. For anyone content enough to play the game when it officially releases, you’re better off grabbing the standard edition, which does feature the Onyx Hippogriff, Felix Felicis Potion, and the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest. You miss out on the 72 hours of early access and the Dark Arts Pack, which is primarily cosmetic.

It all comes down to if you want to play the game in early access. If you do not, grabbing the standard edition of Hogwarts Legacy is the better option. Outside of the cosmetic items and the early access, the Deluxe Edition doesn’t offer too much to players and gives them multiple rewards.