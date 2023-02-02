All Hogwarts Legacy early access release times by region

Hogwarts Legacy puts you in the world of Harry Potter and grants you access to one of the most prestigious academies in the wizarding world – Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After the announcement of the different edition types, fans have been excited to get their hands on the game early with the deluxe edition of the game. With some editions of the game being delayed, the release schedule has gotten a bit confusing. Here is when you can expect to play Hogwarts Legacy depending on what region you are in.

What is the early access release time for Hogwarts Legacy?

Depending on what game you get nowadays, the release time can vary wildly. While some games release at the same time globally, others are spread out – releasing at different times depending on your region. Avalanche Software unveiled the release times for those who have early access to the game. If you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet, you can get early access by purchasing the deluxe edition on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S. The PS5 and Xbox Series deluxe editions also come with copies for the last gen systems that release in April.

Image via Avalanche Studios

If you purchased the digital deluxe edition on console, you will be able to play the game at midnight local time on February 7. Warner Bros. has been fielding questions about the release on the official Twitter page for the game and will continue to do so until the release. If you purchased the deluxe edition on PC, you will need to wait a little bit longer since the release is set for 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on February 7.

Image via Portkey Games

Those who purchased physical copies of the deluxe edition will need to contact their local store to see when the release will be. If you got the Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 version of the game, you will need to wait until April when all of those versions release. The standard editions of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC are still set to release on February 10.