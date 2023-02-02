Apparent Hogwarts Legacy map leak reveals just how much of this school of wizardry you can explore

Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner from release, and even though developer Avalanche Software has given us trailers and gameplay before the game releases, players are still craving to know more beforehand. This game has been described to be the “dream” for Potterheads, as it gives them the chance to explore the Wizarding world of Hogwarts School. An official map of the game’s version of Hogwarts is something that the developers haven’t shown yet — however, it seems it has been leaked before they got the chance.

A now-deleted clip on Twitch has seemingly revealed the full map for Hogwarts Legacy. The text that was seen in the clip was in German, but it did provide the viewers with a look at the playable area. Fans could see that the map starts black and white but will change to color once the player explores that area.

The video also revealed many locations that each player will travel to throughout the story — and the world looks pretty big. There are also many icons on the map, and the world appears to be filled with many things for players to do, at least based off of these leaks. This game will quickly live up to the expectations of fans who want to explore the world they grew up in with books and films.

Fans of Harry Potter who have been waiting for this game to release don’t have to wait much longer to explore this world as the game releases on February 10, but if you pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you will be able to play on February 7. You can also pre-download the game so it will be ready to play as soon as it launches.