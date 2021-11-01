Should you get Top Dog in DogLife?

DogLife is another life simulation game from Candywriter, the developer behind the mobile game BitLife. Unlike BitLife, you’ll have the option to play as a Cat or a Dog in DogLife, living out your days as man’s best friend. There’s a premium version available for the game, similar to BitLife called Top Dog. It does cost real-world money, but the game is free-to-play. Should you get Top Dog, and is it worth it?

The Top Dog option comes with the ability to customize your dogs, unlock all of the dog and cat breeds, you’ll also be able to customize all of the other animals you interact with in the mobile game. For example, if there’s an alpha dog in your pack, you’ll be able to customize their stats, name, and appearance. You’ll also be able to see all of their hidden stats that you usually wouldn’t interact with within DogLife. Of course, you can also do this for all of the humans you encounter.

If you want to see all of the hidden stats and mess around with them, we highly recommend Top Dog. It does not cost too much and is a one-time purchase. It is not a monthly subscription to the mobile game, so if you’re okay with buying it once, it’s better to get out of the way. Again, DogLife is a free-to-play game, so expect advertisements if you do not purchase this premium edition.