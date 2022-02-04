Should you give control of the transmitter to Jack Matt, Juan, or Frank in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human likes to let the player feel like they are shaping and controlling the story by giving you important decisions to choose from at key points in the story. When you have scaled the entire VNC tower in what was deemed a suicide mission, you are given a choice to show your allegiance to a few parties. Here is what happens when you give control of the transmitter to Jack Matt, Juan, or Frank.

The information below is what we have so far on these choices, but there may be more previous choices that can affect these outcomes. If we learn more about the ramifications of this choice, we will update this article. Also, obviously, spoilers ahead.

Give control of the transmitter to Jack Matt

This option will change depending on if you chose to stick with Jack Matt or work with Juan earlier in the game.

If you decide to give control of the transmitter to Jack Matt, he will say the deaths of Rowe and his men are not in vain. Going forward, you will begin to hear Peacekeeper propaganda being played through the city.

Lawan will appear and yell at Aiden for scaring her before telling him to follow her to her old home to find some new sneakers. Through this, you will find out more about Lawan’s backstory.

The next day, Jack Matt will call you to come to see him and tell you that he can not find the Dr. Veronika yet. He will send you on a mission to activate a few antennas to boost the signal of his propaganda. After completing this mission, Jack Matt will finally tell Aiden where he can find them.

Later in the game when the city is hit by the first missile strike, Frank will not have a way to tell people to evacuate so he will be on the street to do it himself and be seriously injured.

Give control of the transmitter to Juan

This option will change depending on if you chose to stick with Jack Matt or work with Juan earlier in the game.

If you decide to give control of the transmitter to Juan, he will say you made the right choice and will get back with you soon. Lawan will appear and you go through her backstory mission.

Juan will contact you about the UV lamps you previously obtained going missing and that he suspects Jack Matt of taking them. You track the lamps down to the Peacekeeper headquarters and have to chase down a train to figure out what Jack Matt has been doing with the lights. Once you finish that mission, Juan will tell you where to find Dr. Veronika.

In this choice, Frank will again be seriously hurt by the first missile strike.

Give control of the transmitter to Frank

If you give control of the transmitter to Frank, he will be happy that the mission he started years ago is finally completed. Going forward, you will hear messages of hope being broadcast through the streets. Lawan will appear and go through her backstory mission.

The next day, Frank will have you go out to boost the signal of the antenna before you figure out how to find Dr. Veronika.

Additionally, this choice will lead you into encountering Hakon again. You will have a fight with him and Lawan will come in and want to kill him. You then have the choice between sparing him or letting her finish him off.

Later in the game, Frank will be shot and put in critical condition.