Should you go to Aitor or go and meet Sophie in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you will be routinely be given a chance to make decisions that will direct the way you go in your missions. The first of these timed choices will come during the story mission The Raid and will have you choosing between going back to see Aitor or meeting up with Sophie at the Tango Hotel. Here is what happens with either choice.

Go to Aitor

If you choose to go to Aitor, Aiden will agree with Hakon not to get involved in the war between the Survivors and the Peacekeepers and walk away from the hotel to go back to the Metro Station. When you talk to Aitor, he will give you a mission to take over a water tower for the Peacekeepers that Jack and Joe are fitting with explosives. However, once you arrive and take over the tower, you can then choose to give the water control to the Peacekeepers or Survivors.

Go and meet Sophie

If you decide to go and meet Sophie, things do not change that much. You will still be given the same mission to take over the water tower, but Sophie will ask you to do it for the Bazaar. However, just like with talking with Aitor, after you have dealt with Jack and Joe, you will be given a choice to give water to either side at that point. That makes this choice kind of lackluster since the only difference is who you talk to before you go to the water tower. Just choose whatever side you prefer.