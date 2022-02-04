Should you heal or poison Aitor in Dying Light 2 Stay Human? Aitor side quest

After arriving at the Central Loop in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Aiden meets a bunch of new Peacekeepers and Survivors fighting for survival. However, the role he played in blowing up the Peacekeeper’s windmill in Old Villedor can potentially come back to haunt him when he sees Aitor’s close-to-death body being transported to the Peacekeeper headquarters. This event opens up a new side quest called “Aitor” and has a significant choice in it that can result in the character’s life or death. Should you give Aitor the big petals or small petals?

There are spoilers ahead. Also, this decision, and whether or not you actually do the side mission for it, can change various aspects of the game later on. The following are the outcome of the choices we know so far. If there are other variations we learn about, we will update this article.

After you learn about Aitor’s condition, his doctor will direct you to find a woman named Margaret to see if she will give you some herbs to heal him. Aitor’s wife, Patricia, is against this, calling Margaret a witch. After you track down Margaret and convince her to help you, you find some flower petals to heal him. However, she tells you with the flowers you grab that the small petals will heal him while the big ones poison him.

When you get back to Aitor, he will begin to struggle, and you are forced into making a choice. First, Patricia will ask if you went to the witch. It doesn’t matter which choice you make here; she will just argue not to give him any herbs. Next, you will have the choice between giving him the big petals, small petals, radioing Lawan for advice, or refusing to give him anything.

I give Aitor the big petals

If you give him the big petals, Aitor will immediately have a reaction and presumably die, but the game says he is in a coma. Patricia will be mad and run out of the room and claim she will kill Margaret. The doctor will tell you to leave.

Later in the game, you will find out that Jack Matt had Margaret killed because of Aitor’s death, and she is not there to help heal Frank when he gets seriously injured, so he dies.

I give Aitor the small petals

If you give him the small petals, Aitor will live, but go into a coma regardless. Because of this, Margaret is not executed and can help heal Frank when he gets seriously injured.

Radio Lawan for advice

As of this writing, we are unsure what happens when you choose to radio Lawan for advice. It could potentially just give you more time to consider what to do, or it could lock you out of some other decision. If you have chosen this option and seen what happens, please email [email protected], and he will update this article as soon as possible.

I refuse to give Aitor the herbs

While we have not chosen this option ourselves, we presume that this will act like you if you never encountered the side quest at all. Aitor will die from his injuries, but Margaret will not be blamed for his death, so she can still heal Frank later in the game.