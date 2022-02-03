Should you leave Hakon to die or help him in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, most humans you come across will be looking to take advantage of you in some way, but the same can not be said about Hakon. He saves your life multiple ways in the early hours of the game and quickly becomes a man you think you can trust. However, during the mission Revolution, you will encounter a timed decision with Hakon being shot by a crossbow. Should you leave him to die or help him?

When you arrive at Hakon’s hideout, you will begin your journey towards the Central Loop. However, the moment Hakon opens the door, he will be shot in the chest by a crossbow and fall to the ground. As you talk to him, you will learn that Waltz hired him to kill Lucas to start a war between the Peacekeepers and Bazaar. At this point, you are given a choice to leave Hakon to die or help him.

Spoilers ahead so only read on if you are fine with that. Also, various decisions can alter the way Hakon appears later in the game, so we will update this article if we find any new situations.

Leave Hakon to die

If you choose to leave Hakon to die, you will throw some insults at each other before leaving the hideout and closing the door for the sniper to come finish him off. However, you never see the kill happen as you proceed to the GRE Tunnel leading to the Central Loop.

There are a couple choices you can make later in the game that will decide when you see Hakon next. If you decide to give the transmitter to Frank, he will send you on a mission to strengthen the broadcast reach. Eventually, you will run into Hakon and fight him. Lawan comes in and you have the choice to let her kill him or not.

Near the end of the game if you have not encountered him, Hakon will appear again with a group of Renegades and will be seconds away from killing Aiden until Lawan steps in. He will then call off the attack and the Renegades will attack and wound him, but he will live.

Help Hakon

If you help Hakon, you will have an extra step in the mission to go after the sniper and keep her from killing him. However, upon reaching her, she will say she isn’t trying to kill you, only Hakon, before leaving. When you return to Hakon, you will leave him in the hideout. While Aiden will still be angry at him, Hakon will plead with you that he had no ill intent in not telling you that Waltz hired him. You then go on to the GRE Tunnel to go to the Central Loop. Later in the game, you can still run into the fight with him and let Lawan kill him or not. If you give the transmitter to either Juan or Jack Matt, though, you will not see him until the very end of the game.