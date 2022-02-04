Should you let Lawan detonate the bombs or save Lawan in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Here it is. It’s time. You have made it all the way to the end of Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s main story and reached the final big decision in the game. Waltz has set missiles to destroy the city of Villedor completely, but you have a last-ditch plan to stop it. If you blow up the rockets, they can’t kill the city. However, this is where your choice comes in. Should you let Lawan detonate the bombs or save her before she sacrifices herself?

With this being the final decision of the game, spoilers are ahead.

Let Lawan detonate the bombs

If you let Lawan detonate the bombs, exactly that happens. Lawan dies, Aiden picks up Mia, and leaves Waltz to die in the control room. Because the missiles did not go off, many of the citizens are still alive.

A cutscene then plays that has Spike walking into the Fish Eye Canteen. He talks with the barkeeper Nikolas and finds out that Aiden left the city to live on the road alone.

Save Lawan

If you listen to Waltz and choose to save Lawan, Aiden will take an inhibitor and rush off to stop her. You have two minutes to reach her before the bombs explode. Don’t worry too much; there are no enemies on the path, and it’s filled with the same running and platforming you have dealt with up to this point.

Once Aiden reaches Lawan, she will punch him, and he will begin to transform into his monster form. You will no longer have control of the game. Aiden grabs her and throws her onto another platform and is seconds away from tearing her apart like Veronika, but stops at the last moment. He then picks her up and jumps all the way out of the silo.

Like all the characters have said so far, the missiles launch, and Villedor is essentially destroyed. In the aftermath, like the other decision, a cutscene plays where Spike enters the Fish Eye Canteen (but it’s empty because many people died) and has a discussion with Nikolas. Nikolas explains that Aiden left the city to live on the road alone.