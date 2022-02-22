Should you play the Normal or Legendary difficulty campaign in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The Destiny 2 campaign for The Witch Queen will have Guardians taking the fight to Savathûn’s territory, the Throne World. There, you’ll be learning about how she acquired the Light and was able to give it to her Hive Knights. Before you jump into the campaign, you’ll have the option to playthrough it on the Normal or Legendary difficulty. Should you play the Normal of Legendary difficulty for Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen campaign?

If you want a real challenge, you’ll want to go with the Legendary difficulty. The enemies in this game mode will be more aggressive, have higher resistances, and have unmatched damage type, which means you and your allies will want to be used more unique loadouts from each other to cover all of the potential elements.

The encounters will also be different in Legendary difficulty from the Normal campaign. If you’ve played through The Witch Queen campaign on Normal, you can go through Legendary difficulty, but the battles will play out differently. You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to face off against unique foes you didn’t fight against last time.

In addition to a more incredible difficulty and more powerful enemies in the Legendary difficulty, you’ll receive increased payouts from completing portions of the story. These are highly desirable for any Guardian to receive.

While the rewards for Legendary difficulty are higher, we recommend you go through The Witch Queen campaign initially through Normal. You’ll want to do this because you’ll want to bring a reliable Fireteam with you through the Legendary version to ensure you can meet the various challenges awaiting you. A full team with unique loadouts ready to use any element is highly encouraged for the Legendary difficulty, so make sure to not jump into this setting if you’re not prepared for it.