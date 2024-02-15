Should You Play Tomb Raider Remastered with Modern or Tank Controls?

Recommended Videos

The Tomb Raider Remastered version is out, and unless you want both your nostalgia for this classic adventure game and your lifelong crush on Lara Croft shattered, you better choose your control setup wisely.

Not all games stand the test of time, regardless of how much of a classic they’ve become. I’m sure few people on this planet don’t know of Lara Croft‘s existence. However, just because a game carved an indelible mark in the gaming industry decades ago doesn’t mean it holds up today.

This couldn’t be further from the case of Tomb Raider and its latest Remaster, of course. But if you don’t play your cards right and choose the wrong control setup, you might be setting yourself up for failure and a frustrating evening with Ms. Croft. In this guide, I’ll help you choose the best control setup for you, remap some key controls, and share my best traversal tips for Tomb Raider Remastered.

Should You Play with Tank or Modern Controls in Tomb Raider Remastered?

Screenshot by Gamepur

I strongly suggest using the Tank controls with the D-pad and buttons instead of the analog sticks.

While modern controls offer a more streamlined and accessible experience, at the moment, they can feel a bit clunky and hard to master.

Ultimately, the decision between tank and modern controls boils down to personal preference. Let’s break down what each control setup is all about in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered:

Tank Controls: The Original Setup

If you’re a fan of the original games or you simply prefer precise control over Lara’s movements, then tank controls might be your cup of tea in Tomb Raider Remastered.

These controls were the standard back when the games were first released. They offer a more deliberate and grid-based movement system, which can come in handy when you require precise maneuvering – grabbing ledges and jumping.

Modern Controls: Smoothness and Accessibility

On the other hand, modern controls in Tomb Raider Remastered provide a smoother and more intuitive experience for those accustomed to contemporary gaming conventions.

With modern controls, Lara moves more fluidly, responding to analog stick inputs with greater responsiveness. This can make traversal and exploration feel more natural and immersive.

Best Modern Controls Settings in Tomb Raider Remastered

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those opting for modern controls, here are some recommended settings to enhance your gameplay experience in Tomb Raider Remastered.

Remap the Lock Button : Assign a convenient button (such as RB on Xbox or L1 on PlayStation) for locking onto targets or objects. This frees up the right analog stick for camera control.

: Assign a convenient button (such as RB on Xbox or L1 on PlayStation) for locking onto targets or objects. This frees up the right analog stick for camera control. Camera Control: Use the remapped lock button to quickly reposition the camera behind Lara. This way, you can have optimal visibility during traversal and combat encounters.

Modern Control Tips for Tomb Raider Traversal and Combat

Mastering parkour and traversal mechanics is key to success in Tomb Raider Remastered. Here are some tips tailored explicitly for players using modern controls: