Should you pull for Nahida or Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 is here, and with a new version means two new 5-star characters you have to make a decision to pull for. This time, you can choose between the Dendro Archon Nahida and the strong single-target damage dealer Yoimiya. Like with most other double banners, deciding who to choose can be a difficult task when your Primogems are so limited.

Nahida and Yoimiya are joined by a roster of Noelle, Razor, and Bennett. These are all old 4-star characters, and Noelle and Razor aren’t marvelous, to say the least. However, Bennett is still widely considered to be one of, if not the, best character in the game. Therefore, Bennett is a valuable unit available in this banner as well.

Follow this guide to learn which character is best for your account:

Should you pull for Nahida in Genshin Impact Version 3.2?

Image via Genshin Impact

Nahida is a new 5-star Dendro character and is only the fourth Dendro character in the game. This makes Nahida an inherently valuable unit, especially if you did not get Tighnari during his banner. For many users, Nahida might be your first powerhouse Dendro unit, which automatically makes her a very valuable choice for your account.

Nahida’s strengths are no joke, either. You aren’t just getting an exclusive unit when you obtain Nahida, you get a very strong unit capable of dishing out lots of damage while granting your team some great buffs. Dendro has great potential moving forward with the Genshin Impact meta, so it’s highly recommended to pull Nahida if you choose to pull on these banners.

You should only skip if you are lacking in Primogems, or Nahida simply does not interest you.

Should you pull for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact Version 3.2?

Image via miHoYo

Yoimiya is a strong 5-star Pyro character and specializes in dishing out high-impact single-target damage, mixed with extremely simple gameplay. Yoimiya is easy to play and easy to master, with a ridiculously easy gameplay loop. Yoimiya has many strong teams and is capable of assisting you with all of Genshin Impact’s challenging content.

However, if it’s a choice between Nahida and Yoimiya, Nahida’s potential power level is exceedingly high. While Yoimiya is a great pick, if you have to choose between the two, you might want to consider Nahida instead, unless you are a big fan of Yoimiya’s design and gameplay. Either way, Yoimiya is a strong unit, so you won’t be going wrong with pulling her.