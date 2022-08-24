Should you pull for Tighnari or Zhongli in Genshin Impact Version 3.0?

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is here, and like any new version, will change up the Character Event Wish banner, allowing you to pull for another 5-star character. In this version, these players will have to choose to spend their Primogems on either Tighnari or Zhongli. As with most double banners, you might not know who to pull for, as both 5-star characters can impact your account differently.

Tighnari and Zhongli are joined by a 4-star roster of Collei, Fischl, and Diona. Collei is the newest 4-star character in the game and is one of the first Dendro characters ever. As a result, you might want to consider pulling for Collei either way so you can get a Dendro character on your roster.

Follow this guide to learn which character is best for your account.

Should you pull for Tighnari in Genshin Impact Version 3.0?

There are a few factors to consider when deciding on whether or not to pull for Tighnari in Genshin Impact Version 3.0. Not only is he a new character, which means his potential is still unknown, but he is also the first 5-star Dendro character. Dendro is a new element in Genshin Impact, which adds another layer of uncertainty on how the element will perform in the meta.

Tighnari will also be added to the game’s Standard Banner pool after the current Character Event Wish. This means that you can technically get Tighnari at any time. This is unreliable, but if you are strapped for Primogems, this may convince you to save them instead.

So far, Tighnari is looking strong, however. And it would be a good idea to guarantee yourself the first premium Dendro character in the game.

Should you pull for Zhongli in Genshin Impact Version 3.0?

Zhongli is an incredibly strong support character who excels in his niche of defending your team from incoming damage. His shield is infamous for being almost impossible to penetrate, save for some specific enemy interactions. His Elemental Burst also provides a good amount of crowd control.

You should pull for Zhongli if you aren’t interested in Tighnari as of yet, as you still have two options for Dendro characters (Dendro Traveler and Collei.) Zhongli fits well in squishy teams, such as Ganyu, Hu Tao, or Xiao teams who are susceptible to taking damage.

You might want to skip Zhongli if you want to make sure that you can get the newest Dendro character in the game. If you also find yourself able to clear difficult content without a shielder, then Zhongli is more of a luxury unit and you can afford to miss out on him.