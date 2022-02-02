There are multiple opportunities for you to explore in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, where you have to make an important decision. Some of those choices are larger than others, with some narrowing down to merely saving a single life. After you make it out of the tunnels and escape Barney, the Peacekeeper soldier who saved you, Anderson, is trapped on their way out. You have to choose to go back for them or not. Should you save Anderson or not in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

You can select to go after her or continue on your mission forward.

Choosing to leave Anderson

If you choose to continue forward and ignore Anderson when she informs you of her situation, you’ll condemn her to her fate. Aiden hopes her Peacekeeper allies get to her in time, but it’s improbable, knowing she will die.

Choosing to save Anderson

If you choose to save Anderson, she’ll inform you of her location, and you’ll have to speed over to her. Anderson will share her history with Aiden and explain why she became a Peacekeeper on the way there.

When Aiden arrives, the location is full of infected and a pair of heavy hitters. You’ll need to clear the area before turning on the backup generators. To do this, you’ll need to battle through the multiple infected using whatever tools you have available to you, the numerous spears scattered all over the location, and the various propane tanks that you can use to take several infected at one time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the infected are clear, you’ll need to plug in the two generators and return to the elevator. Unfortunately, when you arrive, Anderson will have already turned. You’ll then be forced to defend yourself and end her life.

Regardless of the option you pick, Anderson appears to be destined to die. The choice is an opportunity for Aiden to go out of his way for another person, potentially giving them a chance, even if he can’t ultimately save them.