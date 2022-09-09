Should you scrub or reroll slots in Splatoon 3?

It can be a difficult decision for you to make in Splatoon 3, knowing if you should scrub or reroll your gear’s ability slots. Both options get rid of your current abilities on your equipment. If you scrub the abilities from your clothing, you receive Ability Chunks as a reward, but you have to level up that gear all over again. If you choose to reroll them, you lose the current abilities from your clothing but receive random ones. There are positives and negatives to both choices. Here’s what you need to know if you should scrub or reroll your clothing’s ability slots in Splatoon 3.

Is it better to scrub or reroll in Splatoon 3?

Here are the differences between the two choices, including the positives and negatives of making that decision. You can do both of these options by speaking with Murch in Splatsville, who is to the right of the multiplayer lobby.

Scrubbing gear ability slots

When you scrub the ability slots from your gear, you remove each of them from that clothing piece. You can only do this if you have a gear with an ability in all three slots after the primary one. When you do this, all three abilities disappear, leaving the slots blank. You will not need to participate in more Splatoon 3 games to level them back up. However, when you do this, you receive Ability Chunks, which you can give to add to a piece of gear directly.

Rerolling gear ability slots

When you choose to reroll your gear’s ability slots, the three slots below the primary ability will disappear and be replaced with new ones. You will need to use Super Sea Snails for this to happen. You receive Ability Chunks by doing this, which is considered a faster way to earn them. However, you have a limited number of purchases because Super Sea Snails are a limited currency.

Between the two options, we recommend players decide to scrub their gear first and save up their Super Sea Snails until they have nothing else they want to purchase. This is a good way to earn Ability Chunks and purchase gear abilities.