How to reroll ability slots in Splatoon 3

Every gear piece you wear in Splatoon 3 comes with an ability that provides you with a passive benefit during a game. If you increase the star power of an item, upgrading it, you can unlock additional secondary abilities alongside the primary one, giving you multiple benefits as you fight against other players. You do have the chance to reroll these ability slots if there’s one you don’t like. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase and reroll ability slots in Spaltoon 3.

How to reroll gear ability slots in Splatoon 3

You will need to interact with Murch, who will be critical to you as you rearrange the ability slots of your gear. You can find Murch in Splatsville, to the right of the multiplayer lobby. He will be hanging out next to the sign. He has a distinct red and orange shirt, blue pants, and a single eye. Speak with him, and he will offer you the chance to reroll the ability slots on your gear. First, however, you will need to ensure you have at least one piece of gear with all three slots available. You can do this by increasing the Star Power of the clothing piece and playing games with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you attempt to reroll a gear ability, we recommend speaking to Murch about scrubbing it. When you scrub the abilities off of a gear piece, it leaves behind Ability Chunks, which you can use at his shop to purchase specific Abilities for your gear. The process of obtaining Ability Chunks could be more time-consuming, but it might be more worthwhile for you to do this in the long run, especially if you know what abilities you want on a piece of gear.

You can speak with Murch at any time to reroll your ability slots. He’s also willing to add boost your gear’s Star Power if you can’t find the item in any of the shops in Splatsville.